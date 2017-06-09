 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are on the road again

New, 348 comments

Well, last night wasn't fun, so let's forget about it. in today's links, the Orioles plot Tanner Scott's big league course, the O's have been playing the toughest schedule, and more.

By j.q. higgins
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last night's game was probably one that Alec Asher will want back. Outside of Dylan Bundy, that's sort of how things have been for O's starters this year: consistent inconsistency. Bundy will take the ball in the Bronx tonight as the O's continue their road trip...

Bullpen talk and tonight's matchups in the Bronx - School of Roch
Can the Orioles go a second day without making a move to freshen up their bullpen? They stood pat yesterday despite playing 11 innings the ...

Venue matters as Yankees host Orioles (Jun 09, 2017) | FOX Sports
The Orioles road woes paired with the strength of the Yankees at home could make for a long weekend.

Orioles plotting possible path to major leagues this season for hard-throwing lefty Tanner Scott - Baltimore Sun Scott's stuff is undeniable, but he's also still a little rough around the edges, to be charitable.

Baltimore Wire: O's have played toughest schedule so far If you'd like a silver lining with your coffee...

How the Teams Have Drafted in This Millennium | FanGraphs Baseball Jeff Sullivan content. Not O's specific, but I'll take it.

Birthday wishes go out to announces Gary Thorne. Mike Fontenot celebrates a birthday today, too. Fontenot was sent to the Cubs with Jerry Hairston, Jr. in the trade for Sammy Sosa..

