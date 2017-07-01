Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: vs. Rays, 4:05

So, that sucked last night. The Orioles had a ninth inning lead and they then blew that and then lost in extra innings. This when they had a chance to leapfrog a team in the American League East. Alas. They can’t be feeling sorry for themselves - no one else will be feeling sorry for them either.

Maybe today they can try to play a better game. If you’re going to play ten innings of a game and you want to win that game, it’s helpful to get more than four hits. It’s also helpful if your starting pitcher can go more than five innings without having a meltdown - yesterday, Chris Tillman was saved from disaster only by reliever Miguel Castro pulling a rabbit out of his hat.

To that end, the Orioles will turn to Dylan Bundy, who has gotten several extra days of rest here before this start. Let’s hope it helps. Bundy did not have a great June, although he finished it strong. A good start in July would be welcome.

Maybe if Bundy has a good start, the offense can score some runs, the bullpen can get through one of the few remaining Zach Britton-less games without incident, and the Orioles can get back to a .500 record. A person can dream, anyway.