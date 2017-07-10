Splitting with the Twins on the road isn't exactly limping into the All Star Break, but nobody's popping corks at 42-46, either. The Orioles are still only four games out in the wild card hunt, but sure don't look like a team capable making noise in the playoffs at this point. Can Mark Trumbo sustain his recent breakout? Is Jonathan Schoop really, really for real? Will anyone in the rotation step up for a meaningful timeframe?

On this day in in 1968, the Orioles fired Hank Bauer as manager. The Orioles were 43-37. In 2010, Josh Bell, Destroyer of Worlds, and the Orioles ruined Cliff Lee's Rangers debut.

Buddy Groom, mainstay of the early aughts O's bullpen turns 52 today,Johnny Giavotella turns 30. Marty Cordova and Julion Manon also celebrate birthdays.