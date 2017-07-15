Norfolk Tides 5, Durham (Rays) 4 (10 innings)

David Washington was standing at the plate with a runner on third base when the Bulls pitcher uncorked a wild pitch and the Tides walked it off in extra innings. Four different Tides had multi-hit games, including three former Orioles: Washington, Pedro Alvarez, and Paul Janish.

Starting pitcher Jayson Aquino gave up three runs in just four innings, allowing five hits and two walks. He was relieved by recently-acquired Jason Wheeler, who held the Bulls to just a run over 3.1 innings.

Bowie Baysox 5, Altoona (Phillies) 4

The Baysox took a late lead after storming for three runs in the eighth inning, then survived the ninth where the Curve got a run back. If the Bowie team Twitter account is to be believed, outfielder Austin Hays saved the game with a sliding catch on a line drive to end the festivities.

Hays had himself a heck of a night without that catch, as he also went 2-5 with a double and a home run. That was his fourth homer for Bowie in just 20 games. Four other Baysox also had multi-hit games, including perpetual Baysox Garabez Rosa and Aderlin Rodriguez.

The Baysox were helped in the game by having starting pitcher John Means turn in a quality start, giving up three runs, two earned, in six innings of work. Means allowed eight hits and a walk and struck out six batters.

Frederick Keys 6, Buies Creek (Astros) 2

The Keys jumped out for three runs in the first inning and never looked back, although the Astros did get a couple of runs eventually. Starting pitcher Cristian Alvarado came close to going the distance for the Keys, pitching for eight innings while allowing just the two runs - and only one was earned. Alvarado scattered eight hits and a walk and struck out five.

Shane Hoelscher had a three-hit game for Frederick and drove in three of their runs. Outfielder Randolph Gassaway had a 2-5 night, while shortstop Ryan Mountcastle followed up a 5-5 night on Thursday with a 1-5 game on Friday.

Lexington (Royals) 7, Delmarva Shorebirds 6 (21 innings)

20 of these 21 innings were played on Thursday before the game was suspended. They played the 21st on Friday. Shorebirds pitcher Cody Dube gave up a solo home run in the top of the inning and Delmarva loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but grounded into a game-ending double play and that was that. Dang.

Delmarva vs. Lexington, game 2 - Cancelled

Just like the apocalypse in Pacific Rim. In this case, it rained a lot, but at least they got a chance to finish the suspended game.

Connecticut (Tigers) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Although the IronBirds out-hit the Tigers, 8-3, in the game, just one of their hits went for extra bases and they went only 1-9 with runners in scoring position in the game. Ryan Ripken, nephew of Billy, collected two of the eight Aberdeen hits.

Complete box scores from Friday’s games, including the adventures of both the GCL and DSL Orioles affiliates, can be found here.

Saturday’s Scheduled Games