Saturday Bird Droppings - Fresh ways to break our hearts

Down 8-0, O's rally to tie, but lose on HR in ninth (quotes added) - Steve Melewski

After the Orioles scored eight unanswered runs to come from 8-0 down for an 8-8 tie, the Cubs won it 9-8 with a homer in the ninth.

Machado on trade speculation, Arrieta on return - School of Roch

“It’s an organization with tremendous history. During my time here, I would’ve liked it to do better statistically speaking.” - Jake Arrieta

MLB trade rumors: Zach Britton could help these contenders if Orioles are willing to deal | MLB | Sporting News

Sporting News takes a look at what the Orioles might be able to gain from a Zach Britton trade.

New Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana will start Sunday vs. the Orioles - The Sun

So we have that to look forward to.

As Adam Jones heads back to leadoff spot, Orioles offense hopes for déjà vu - The Sun

We’re officially in “Throw it against the wall and see what sticks” territory now.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Oriole James Baldwin. He shares today with famous people including painter Rembrandt Van Rijn 1606; author Clive Cussler 1931; singer Linda Ronstadt 1946; guitarist Joe Satriani 1956; musician Ian Curtis 1956; and actor Forest Whitaker 1961.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

1960 - Brooks Robinson goes 5 for 5, hitting for the cycle, to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5 - 2 win over the Chicago White Sox. With three hits yesterday, Robinson has eight straight hits. His 9th-inning triple off reliever Turk Lown seals the win for Milt Pappas over starter Billy Pierce.

1996 - Cal Ripken is shifted to 3B after playing 2,216 consecutive games at SS for the Baltimore Orioles, but his consecutive game streak remains intact at 2,243 games. Baltimore defeats the Toronto Blue Jays, 8 - 6. Ripken's replacement at short, Manny Alexander, will manage just a broken-bat single in 18 at bats and after six games at 3B, Cal will return to shortstop.

On this day in world history...

1099 - Jerusalem fell to the Crusaders.

1870 - Georgia became the last of the Confederate states to be readmitted to the Union.

1876 - George Washington Bradley of St. Louis pitched the first no-hitter in baseball in a 2-0 win over Hartford.

1972 - NASA's Pioneer 10 spacecraft became the first to enter the asteroid belt.

2011 - "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" was released in theaters in the U.S. and U.K. It was the final film in the Harry Potter series.

Consider this your discussion space for Wimbledon: Ladies' final.