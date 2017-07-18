Tuesday night Orioles game thread: vs. Rangers, 7:05

Well, the Orioles finally did it last night. They won one game in a row. If they happen to win a second consecutive game, which I'm told is allowed under MLB rules, they would then be on what's known as a "streak." Yes, these can happen for wins, not just losses.

Joking aside, with the Orioles starting rotation being what it is, and the Orioles offense being what it is, stringing together wins is always going to be an unlikely proposition. That's the biggest part of the argument for why they should end up as trade deadline sellers. A whole heck of a lot would have to turn around in a hurry for this team to be realistic contenders.

If you're still dreaming of that remote possibility, one guy who would need to come up huge is Dylan Bundy. Barring something awful and unexpected happening early in the game tonight, Bundy is going to set a new career high in professional innings pitched in a season in this game.

Is this fact at the root of his June swoon? Will extra rest provided by the All-Star break and a little Orioles rotation juggling be enough to make a difference for Bundy? Heck, I don't know.

The Orioles offense will face off against Rangers starter Tyson Ross, who will be making just his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.33 ERA over the previous five, mostly because he's not striking many people out but is walking nearly a batter every other inning. Maybe the Orioles will do something about that.