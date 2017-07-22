Norfolk Tides 9, Pawtucket (Red Sox) 5

Good starting pitching has been a rare occurrence for the Tides this season, but they got it on Friday night. Tyler Wilson held the PawSox to two runs on six hits and two walks in 6.2 innings of work, which put the Tides in good shape, especially thanks to an offensive explosion.

Eight of the nine Tides starting lineup had at least one hit, with five of them getting multiple hits. Luis Sardinas, who I have to admit I had no idea was in the O’s system, had a four hit game. Catcher Chance Sisco was 2-5 and did not have to defend against any stolen base attempts in the game.

Bowie Baysox 6, Altoona (Phillies) 5

Baysox starting pitcher and Stacey’s long-lost cousin Lucas Long gave up four runs in the first inning, but both Long and the Baysox were able to recover from the early struggle. Long ended up pitching seven innings, giving up five runs, four earned. Not the greatest night, but it could have been worse.

The Baysox rallied back throughout the game, tying it in the eighth and walking it off in the ninth. Any time you can look at a Baysox box score and Austin Hays is doing good things, that’s a plus. Hays was 2-5 including his seventh Eastern League home run, driving in three runs. That’s seven homers in 26 Double-A games for Hays, and 23 overall this season. Nice.

Recently-promoted Ryan Mountcastle took an 0-4 in his second game for the Baysox.

Frederick Keys 5, Wilmington (Royals) 3

Hey, another winner! The Keys were able to win despite getting only five hits, none of which came from their top three spots in the lineup. Plus, only one of the five hits came with a runner in scoring position. Crazy! Second baseman Drew Turbin hit a grand slam to deal a big blow for the Keys.

Starting pitcher Reid Love was good enough to win, holding the Blue Rocks to two runs, just one earned, on four hits in 5.2 innings.

Delmarva Shorebirds 4, Augusta (Giants) 3

The Shorebirds were able to come back with two runs in the eighth to tie and a run in the ninth to take the lead, which they were able to hold on to and win. Good stuff. Starting pitcher Matthias Dietz mostly scattered seven hits and three walks, holding the GreenJackets to two runs in six innings. That will work.

Vermont (Athletics) 4, Aberdeen IronBirds 1

Brenan Hanifee, last year’s fourth round pick, cruised into the seventh inning of this game with a low pitch count, but he ran into some problems once he got there. He held the Lake Monsters to six hits, with three of them coming in a four run seventh for Vermont. He ended up being charged with three runs in 6.1 innings - an OK start that could have gone better.

Ryan Ripken, nephew of Billy, had a three-hit game for Aberdeen. Unfortunately, he was most all of their offense in the game, also driving in their lone run.

Complete box scores from Friday’s games, including the adventures of the GCL and DSL Orioles, can be found here.

Saturday’s Scheduled Games