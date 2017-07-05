Norfolk Tides 3, Gwinnett Braves (Braves) 11

The Tides were lit up by Gwinnett Tuesday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Gwinnett CF Xavier Avery – yes, the former Orioles 2008 2nd round pick – was 2-3 with three runs scored, two RBI and a homerun. The 27-year-old Avery is hitting .285 on the season.

RHP Jordan Kipper started for Norfolk and things did not go well. He pitched two innings and gave up seven hits and six runs, striking out two and walking two. Kipper’s season ERA is 5.22. RHP Scott McGough, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing at Oregon, was bad as well giving up four runs, and four hits, in 3.2 innings. McGough’s ERA is 3.86.

C Francisco Pena had three hits for Norfolk. Pedro Alvarez was 0-3 and is hitting .221. Gwinnett had 12 hits in the game and Norfolk 11. Attendance was 9,992 on a drizzly 76-degree night 31 miles from Atlanta.

In April 2009, the Tides defeated Gwinnett in the first game ever at Coolray Field. Before becoming the Gwinnett Braves, the Atlanta AAA affiliate was the Richmond Braves from 1966-2008.

Frederick Keys 5, Potomac Nationals (Nationals) 7

A two-run homerun off the bat of Dan Gamache – a 6th round pick in 2011 by the Pirates that the Nationals signed a week ago – lifted Potomac over the Keys. Frederick entered the eighth inning down five to three, tied it at five heading to the bottom of the ninth, and then lost 7-5.

SS Ryan Mountcastle and 3B Shane Hoelscher homered for the Keys. Brian Gonzalez, a LHP and 3rd round pick in 2014 for the O’s, pitched six innings and gave up five runs. The loss went to RHP, Karl Triana (2-1), who pitched two innings giving up two runs, including the deciding homer.

10,579 jammed into G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium in Potomac, Maryland. Frederick is 35-47.

Lakewood Blue Claws (Phillies) 3, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

The Shorebirds fell to the Blue Claws Tuesday night in Salisbury, Maryland, in front of a huge crowd of 6,992 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. 1B Preston Palmeiro hit a homerun, number 11 on the season to go with 48 RBI and a .257 average, for the Shorebirds only run.

20-year-old O’s minor leaguer Jhon Peluffo pitched 5.2 innings and gave up eight hits, three runs and he struck out three. LHP Travis Seabrooke – a 5th round pick in 2013 – threw 3.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out four, in the loss.

Delmarva was 0-5 with RISP and had seven runners LOB. The Shorebirds are 37-44 this season and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Lowell Spinners (Red Sox) 2, Aberdeen IronBirds 4

The IronBirds topped the Spinners (there is a joke somewhere in there, but I’m not sure exactly where) 4-2 in Harford County, with 5,036 in attendance. Tobias Myers (2-0) got the win and Durin O’Linger (0-1) took the loss. Myers – a 6th round pick in 2016 from Winter Haven, Florida – was brilliant going six innings, yielding only one hit, striking out eight and walking one. The bullpen followed with three innings and four pitchers to secure the victory.

3B Garrett Copeland and C Ben Breazeale had two RBI each. Breazeale – a 7th round 2017 draft pick from Wake Forest – also had a homerun. Ryan Ripken was the DH, went 2-4, and scored two runs. He is batting .257.

Aberdeen had nine runners LOB and seven total hits. Manager Kevin Bradshaw’s IronBirds are 9-5 on the season and Tuesday’s game included a 31-minute rain delay.

(Suspended; Rain) Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) 0, Bowie Baysox 1

This game was suspended due to rain after the top of the fourth inning with Bowie holding a slim lead, 1-0. It will be continued Tuesday, July 5, 2017.

Today’s Scheduled Games

· Norfolk: at Gwinnett, 7:05pm. Starter: Chris Lee

· Bowie: vs Hartford, TBD time (completion of suspended July 4 game).

· Bowie: vs Hartford, 7:05pm. Starter: Jesus Liranzo

· Frederick: at Potomac, 7:05pm. Starter: Ofelky Peralta

· Delmarva: vs Lakewood, 7:05pm. Starter: Alex Wells

· Aberdeen: vs Lowell, 7:05pm. Starter: Hector Guance