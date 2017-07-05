Wednesday Bird Dropping - An old familiar dread

Orioles' Ubaldo Jiménez allows three homers for first time since 2015 in 6-2 loss to Brewers - Baltimore Sun

"Coming off what many called the best start he’s ever had with the club, right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez allowed three home runs for the first time in nearly two years as the Orioles dropped another matinee to the Milwaukee Brewers, this time 6-2 before an announced holiday crowd of 31,818 at Miller Park."

Hearing from Davis, Britton and Wilson (O's down 6-1) - School of Roch

“I’m still champing at the bit to get back out there, but obviously I’m respectful of our trainers and doctors and make sure I do everything I can to avoid aggravating or reinjuring the oblique.”

Mark Trumbo of Baltimore Orioles leaves game with bruised calf - ESPN

"Orioles manager Buck Showalter said X-rays taken on Mark Trumbo's left leg came back negative."

Aquino to start for Orioles Wednesday in place of Tillman - Baltimore Sun

"Left-hander Jayson Aquino will start for the Orioles on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers in place of right-hander Chris Tillman, who remained in Baltimore for the pending birth of his first child."

Orioles notes: Britton expected to work back into closer's role after activation Wednesday - Baltimore Sun

“We’ll move towards returning to that role,” Buck Showalter said. “We’ll see what the game allows us to do.”

Schmuck: Down the road, Matt Wieters keeping tabs on the Orioles while building trust with the Nats - Baltimore Sun

“I will check the box scores, but I can’t see anything. I’m a visual guy, so I can’t say what’s happening unless I’m actually watching every pitch and being in there catching every pitch. I know the numbers have come a long way and the stats, but I need to see visually what it is looking like to me.”

Are the O's considering Tanner Scott a future starter? - Steve Melewski

“Who knows, he might even be a starting pitcher one day. If he can grasp the changeup like he’s grasped the slider, who knows? He’s doing well and has really gotten a grip on his walks. He’s been fun to watch and we’ve had a good plan.” - Buck Showalter.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Oriole Jay Spurgeon, Alberto Castillo, Tim Worrell, Curt Blefary and Arnie Portocarrero. He shares today with famous people including American showman P.T. Barnum 1810; Henry Cabot Lodge 1902; musician Robbie Robertston 1943; singer Huey Lewis 1951; and actress Edie Falco 1963.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

1969 - AL East leader Baltimore breaks a 3-game losing streak as Dave McNally (12-0) wins his 14th straight game, 9 - 3 at Detroit. Detroit OF Mickey Stanley plays his 220th straight errorless game and C Bill Freehan picks Paul Blair off third base unassisted. Blair, on third with a triple, strolls too slowly back to the bag after the bat flies out of the hands of Frank Robinson.

On this day in world history...

1811 - Venezuela became the first South American country to declare independence from Spain.

1865 - William Booth founded the Salvation Army in London.

1935 - U.S. President Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act into law. The act authorized labor to organize for the purpose of collective bargaining.

1946 - The bikini bathing suit, created by Louis Reard, made its debut during a fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris. Micheline Bernardini wore the two-piece outfit.

1947 - Larry Doby signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the first black player in the American League.

1948 - Britain's National Health Service Act went into effect, providing government-financed medical and dental care.

1975 - Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title when he defeated Jimmy Connors.

