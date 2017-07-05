Wednesday night Orioles game thread: at Brewers, 7:10

The Orioles are clunking their way through yet another road series and they will look to avoid a sweep on Wednesday evening against the Brewers. At least this game is an actual night game, rather than the day games of the past couple of days.

It’s starting at 6:10 Milwaukee time, so there will probably still be some appearances of shadows, which were substantial despite the earlier start times due to the construction of the retractable roof at the stadium there. But hopefully if shadows were a factor in the Orioles offense stinking, they won’t be a factor on Wednesday night.

I don’t know what the reason is for the Orioles sometimes being very, embarrassingly bad. There are surely many reasons. I don’t know why they appear to be unable to fix some of them, if they are even able to identify them. So many things have gone wrong for so many people.

One of the people who things have been going wrong for is Chris Tillman. It’s his turn tonight, but he’s not starting because he’s been placed on the paternity list. Jayson Aquino is starting instead. Let there be much rejoicing. Yay.