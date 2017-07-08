Saturday Bird Droppings - It got worse

You know what, let’s just go right to the links. Last night’s disaster is recapped here by Joe Wedra, if you feel the need to review it.

Hours after being officially recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take disabled list-bound Joe Mauer’s roster spot, Kenny Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning to help lead the Twins to a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Buck Showalter considered starting right-hander Chris Tillman, who was scheduled to fly to Minneapolis on Friday night after the birth of his first child. But since Tillman hasn’t pitched since June 30 — he threw on the side twice since — Showalter believed the right-hander wasn’t ready to return to the rotation.

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis made a significant step in his recovery from a right oblique strain before Friday’s game in Minnesota, taking live batting practice as well as grounders and short-hop throws at first base.

The Orioles continued trading their international bonus slot money for minor league players Friday night, acquiring right-hander Aaron Myers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

J.J. Hardy and Ubaldo Jiménez didn’t receive positive reviews.

The Orioles alleged that Conlon failed his physical with the team, and they made no offer to Conlon after the results of his physical. Baltimore’s big league club, under owner Peter Angelos, has a long history of not signing players after physical exams, though those same players have passed physicals with other teams.

Tanner Scott was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.

Chance Sisco was selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game on Sunday in Miami.

Nowadays, he works as a senior project executive for a waterproof company. "I've been plugging holes of some kind all my life," Don Aase said.

Birthdays and History

Happy Birthday to former Orioles Danny Ardoin, Jerome Walton, and John Powers. They share today with famous people including Ferdinand von Zeppelin 1838; robber baron John D. Rockefeller 1839; comic actor Marty Feldman 1933; actor Jeffrey Tambor 1944; chef Wolfgang Puck 1949; actress Anjelica Huston 1951; actor Kevin Bacon 1958; country singer Toby Keith 1961; and singer Joan Osborne 1962.

On this day in Baltimore baseball history...

1902 - John McGraw, accused by Ban Johnson of trying to wreck the Baltimore and Washington clubs, negotiates his release from the Orioles and officially signs to manage the Giants at $11,000 a year, although he has already secretly signed a contract several days earlier brought to Baltimore by Giants secretary Fred M. Knowles. McGraw says, "I wish to state that I shall not tamper with any of the Baltimore club's players." But conspiring with National League owners John Brush and Andrew Freedman, McGraw swings the sale of the Orioles their way, enabling them to release Orioles Dan McGann, Roger Bresnahan, Joe McGinnity and Jack Cronin for signing by the Giants. Joe Kelley and Cy Seymour go to Brush's Cincinnati Reds.

1970 - The Orioles again wait until the late innings to beat New York, this time striking in the 9th inning on a Frank Robinson home run and a two-out single by Don Buford. The O's overcome an 8 - 6 deficit to win, 9 - 8.

2011 - The Red Sox score 8 times in the 1st inning, including three runs on a homer by David Ortiz, chasing starter Zach Britton on their way to a 10 - 3 win over the Orioles. In the 8th, Big Papi charges the mound against Baltimore reliever Kevin Gregg, missing with a couple of punches after being brushed back on two consecutive pitches and then being berated by Gregg for failing to run out the ensuing pop-up. Both benches empty and when order is restored, Ortiz, Gregg, Boston C Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Oriole reliever Jim Johnson have all been ejected.

