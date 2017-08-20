Home runs hound Orioles again in 5-1 loss – MASN Sports

“Kevin Gausman lowered his head tonight and slapped his right hand against his thigh as he made the slow walk toward the home dugout. He was working on a three-hitter through three innings. Frustration came from the three home runs that accounted for those hits.”

“Gausman’s start marked the fourth straight game in which an Orioles starting pitcher failed to get through five innings. Over that stretch, the club’s rotation owns a 10.70 ERA.”

“Last night Jeremy Hellickson gave up five runs on four homers in the first two innings and eventually the Orioles came back and won the game. Tonight, it felt like Kevin Gausman looked at that road map and thought, “Hey, it worked for him!” Sadly, giving up a boat load of dingers isn’t actually the way to win a game, which Gausman learned tonight.”

“Showalter often talks of the lessons he learned from Oates, who managed him in 1982 at Double-A Nashville and in 1983 at Triple-A Columbus. The Nashville team won a Southern League championship. Showalter has spoken several times about how Oates kept him on the Triple-A rosters for an extra day so he could receive a $500 incentive bonus that Showalter said he used to by a microwave.”

“Beckham, 27, leads Major League Baseball in numerous major statistical categories for the month of Aug., including hits, doubles, triples, runs, and a batting average that sits at .500 entering Thursday’s play. He hit safely in 12 straight games to begin his Orioles career and is in the midst of a jaw-dropping streak of three consecutive games with a lead-off home run.”

History and birthdays

Speaking of the 1992 Orioles, on August 20 of that year, the Birds defeated the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in 10 innings. Rick Sutcliffe went 7.2 innings, giving up only one run.

On August 20, 1982, the Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 in Arlington, Texas. The game lasted 12 innings and took the O’s record to 62-57. Eddie Murray hit a home run, his 20th of the season, in the fourth inning.

Happy birthday to some former old-time Orioles, including: Gene Kingsale, George Zuverink, Sig Jakucki, Beau Bell.

Among other events in history, August 20 brought some news over the years.

· 2010 - The last American combat brigade exited Iraq after more than seven years after the U.S. led invasion began.

· 1991 - A rally of more than 100,000 people occurred outside the Russian parliament building to protest the coup that removed Gorbachev from power.

· 1964 - A $1 billion anti-poverty measure was signed by U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson.

· 1948 – The Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox played at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland before a crowd of 78,382 people. It was the largest crowd to see a nighttime major-league baseball game to date.

· 1953 - It was announced by the Soviet Union that they had detonated a hydrogen bomb.