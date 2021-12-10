Friday Bird Droppings: The Mets’ manager search is the only thing going on

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

Another day brought yet more deafening silence regarding the MLB lockout, as there’s no word of any new negotiations between owners and players for a new collective bargaining agreement. The two sides appear to be in no hurry to get this done, which I suppose is OK when it’s early December. But if we’re still in a holding pattern two months from now, I for one will be getting extremely antsy.

About the biggest news here in Birdland, aside from the Orioles adding three minor league pitchers on MiLB Rule 5 draft day on Wednesday, is the speculation that longtime O’s manager Buck Showalter could soon find new employment as skipper of the New York Mets. This week he had his first interview with the club, which reportedly went well, and he’s got plenty of support within the organization (including from new ace Max Scherzer). Both The Athletic and Sports Illustrated have stumped for his hiring, in the former case from one-time O’s beat writer Britt Ghiroli.

At this point, it seems like it’d be a surprise if Buck isn’t the next manager of the Mets, but there are still other candidates on the team’s list (including Brad Ausmus, the former Tigers manager whom Showalter and the Orioles defeated in the 2014 ALDS). Let’s see how the process plays out. It’s literally the only thing happening in baseball right now.

Speaking of managers, that brings us to today’s Camden Chat Sporcle quiz. How many managers in O’s history can you name? I’ve just given you one, and hopefully you can identify the current guy. And the Hall of Fame manager. And the Hall of Fame player turned decent manager. And the dad of a Hall of Famer. Look at all the clues I’m giving you! Anyway, just take the quiz.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Among the Orioles born on this day is catcher Austin Wynns (31), who spent parts of three seasons with the Birds, including 45 games in 2021, before the club removed him from the 40-man roster at the end of the year. He’s currently a free agent. Other ex-Orioles with birthdays today are 2018 four-game pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. (27), 2011 four-game infielder Pedro Florimon (35), and 1996 outfielder Luis Polonia (58).

On this day in 1999, the Orioles traded veteran lefty Jesse Orosco back to the Mets, the team with which he had debuted 20 years earlier. The durable Orosco had spent five years in Baltimore, making 336 appearances, the seventh-most relief games in O’s history. In his final year with the Birds, the 42-year-old Orosco broke the MLB record for career games pitched with his 1,072nd, a mark he later extended to 1,252.