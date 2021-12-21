Tuesday Bird Droppings: Hurry up and wait

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

If you’re still holding out hope for a swift end to the MLB lockout, that hope is fading fast. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the league and the MLBPA have made “very little” progress toward a new deal, having only discussed non-core issues this month while saving the heavy lifting — the major economic issues — for January negotiations. Rogers adds, “it’s anyone guess right now if that will happen on Jan. 2 or Jan. 22.”

You’re telling me the players and owners might not even start talking about the most contentious issues until late January? Given how long those negotiations will surely take, it would be a miracle for the two sides to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report in mid-February. And the longer that’s pushed back, the more danger there is of the 2022 season failing to start on time.

For now, though, nobody involved seems to feel any particular sense of urgency, especially with the holiday season upon us. And so we wait. As always.

And while we’re waiting, how about taking a crack at today’s Camden Chat Sporcle quiz? Let’s see how well you know Orioles playoff teams — specifically, every starting pitcher for Orioles playoff teams. You’ll surely know a bunch of great O’s pitchers who started many postseason games, but once you get down to the one- and two-gamers, this one’s a puzzler. I definitely wouldn’t have guessed a few of those names without looking them up.

A conversation with Orioles player development director Matt Blood, Part 2 – The Athletic

I had never heard the term “practice design” before, but it’s something the Orioles really value in their new hitting coaches. It’s almost like these guys are smarter than me.

Bemboom braced for competition and Rutschman’s arrival - School of Roch

We’ve been seeing very few interviews with actual baseball players since the lockout began. So this chat with new catcher Anthony Bemboom, however unexciting, is a refreshing change of pace.

Wondering how many of the Orioles’ gang will join Showalter in New York - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Rich Dubroff speculates new Mets manager Buck Showalter could reunite with some of his former Orioles coaches, or players, for his coaching staff in New York. Any staff that includes Adam Jones would have my heartfelt approval.

The pitcher that went from Rule 5 longshot to bullpen stalwart - Steve Melewski

Spoiler: it was Tyler Wells.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two Orioles from the past decade have birthdays today — right-hander Asher Wojciechowski (33) and catcher Taylor Teagarden (38) — as do four guys who each played 10+ years in the majors but only one season apiece with the Birds: righties Roger McDowell (61) and LaTroy Hawkins (49) and outfielders Elliott Maddox (74) and Andy Van Slyke (61).

On this day in 1976, the Orioles officially parted ways with veteran lefty and 22nd best Oriole of all time, Mike Cuellar, granting him his release. Cuellar’s eight-year career with the Birds had featured a Cy Young award, four 20-win seasons, three All-Star selections, four years of down-ballot MVP votes, and a World Series championship. He was coming off a rough 1976 season, though, in which he went 4-13 with a 4.96 ERA. Cuellar signed with the Angels but worked just two games before calling it a career.

And on this date in 1995, the Orioles signed Hall of Famer and 45th best Oriole Roberto Alomar to a three-year deal in free agency. On the field he was superb, posting a 12.5 bWAR and collecting two Gold Glove awards in three All-Star seasons. But his O’s tenure was marred by an ugly incident in which he spit on umpire John Hirschbeck, and last year he was placed on MLB’s ineligible list over a sexual misconduct allegation.