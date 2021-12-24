Friday Bird Droppings: The Night Before Christmas, MLB Edition

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

It’s Christmas Eve. If you’re doing any celebrating of this or any other holiday, I hope you’re able to make it an enjoyable one and gather with friends and family only if it’s safe to do so. As for me, like countless others, COVID-19 has torpedoed my holiday plans; I tested positive on Sunday and I’m in Day 5 of isolating away from my family. 0/5 stars, would not recommend.

This would normally be a quiet time of the year for baseball news anyway, but the ongoing MLB lockout makes it impossible for there to be any free agent signings or other player moves. But it did inspire me to write a bit of poetry, with apologies to Clement Clark Moore.

The Night Before Christmas, MLB Lockout Edition ‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through MLB

Not a creature was stirring — there’s a lockout, you see.

All baseball activity’s been stopped in its tracks

Over conflicts about wages and luxury tax. The sides can’t agree on the best kind of system.

They’re airing their Festivus grievances — I’ll list ’em.

Expanded postseason. Early arbitration.

Changes to service time manipulation. Should teams that are tanking get the highest draft picks?

Should free agency come after five years or six?

And what about revenue sharing? Or not?

How much does each team put or take from the pot? The owners and players don’t see eye to eye.

Progress is slow and the talks have gone dry.

The end won’t come soon for this whole labor fight,

But Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.

Links

O’s could pursue more free agent pitching - Steve Melewski

Melewski suggests three free agent starting pitchers the Orioles could pursue, but I don’t think any of them are quite bad enough to settle for signing with Baltimore.

More trends to track in Orioles spring training - School of Roch

Roch Kubatko has questions about a few Orioles, including the ever-present enigma, Yusniel Diaz. I’m going to make the prediction that 2022 will be Diaz’s final spring training in the O’s organization.

Mets Analysis: A conversation with Mark Brown of Camden Chat - Amazin' Avenue

Hey, I know that guy!

Orioles birthdays

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Three former Orioles have Christmas Eve birthdays: 2017-20 right-hander Miguel Castro (27), 2010 righty Kevin “The Mentor” Millwood (47), and the late Chico Garcia (b. 1924, d. 2007), an infielder for the inaugural 1954 Birds.

Enjoy the holidays, everyone!