Monday Bird Droppings: Congratulations to baseball’s newest Hall of Famers

Hello, friends.

There are now three months and 22 days until the next scheduled Orioles game, which is Opening Day 2022. Pitchers and catchers reporting to Sarasota is set for a mere two months and nine days from now. These dates will be on hold if nothing changes from the current state of baseball players being under an ownership lockout while negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to replace the one that expired last week are ongoing.

Baseball news generally, and Orioles news specifically, is going to be in short supply as long as that lockout is going on. Anything related to MLB rosters and transactions is frozen. What we do have for today, thanks to MLB’s peculiar “hand out random honors for the month after the World Series with no particular pattern” strategy, is a number of new baseball Hall of Famers.

The committees that used to be known as the veterans’ committee did their work and the results were announced on Sunday night. Baseball’s Early Days Committee (covering 1871-1949) elected two players, Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler, while the Golden Days Committee (1950-1969) minted four more Hall of Famers: Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva.

I don’t have strong feelings about any of these players, although I do think it’s great that O’Neil has gotten some recognition after his stewardship of the Negro Leagues museum. From what I saw on Twitter last night, there are a lot of people happy that Hodges, Kaat, Minoso, and Oliva are headed for the Hall, and also a lot of people disappointed that Phillies great Dick Allen once again came one vote shy of election.

These committees for this year consisted of a mix of living Hall of Famers, ownership- and league-level baseball figures, front office-level baseball figures, and longtime baseball journalists. Each panel had 16 members, with 12 votes needed for induction. The Early Days Committee that elected Fowler and O’Neil included former Orioles writer and scorekeeper Jim Henneman. The Golden Days group that had Allen come one vote short will meet again in five years.

Check out MLB Trade Rumors for a rundown of who got elected and who didn’t.

Around the blogO’sphere

Trying to answer a few more Orioles questions (School of Roch)

The lockout isn’t even a week old and Roch has already reached the “bring up Chipotle selling cilantro soap” phase.

What the Orioles moves before the lockout signal about the team’s direction in 2022 and beyond (The Baltimore Sun)

The Sun’s Jon Meoli notes that the O’s pre-lockout moves could have them prepared in case the CBA negotiations land on MLB teams having a salary floor.

Lyles’ addition bolsters Orioles starting rotation (Baltimore Baseball)

The sorriest thing there is to say about the 2021 Orioles rotation is that Jordan Lyles, who had a 5.15 ERA in the season, really would represent a noteworthy improvement.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

Today in 2010, the Orioles brought in high-strikeout, low-average slugger Mark Reynolds from the Diamondbacks, initially to have him play third base. The trade sent David Hernandez and Kam Mickolio to Arizona.

There are a few former Orioles who have a birthday today. They are: 1984-90 outfielder/DH Larry Sheets, 1977 three-game pitcher Mike Parrott, and 1981 reliever Jeff Schneider.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: twice-deposed English king Henry VI (1421), songwriter Ira Gershwin (1896), movie maker Judd Apatow (1967), and recently dominant basketball player Giannis “The Greek Freak” Antetokounmpo (1994).

On this day in history...

In 1790, Congress moved from New York City to Philadelphia, where it would remain until the area we know as Washington, DC today was prepared about a decade later.

In 1884, the Washington Monument was completed. It had been under construction since 1848, although not continuously. There was a more than 20-year pause where no work was done, due to several problems including the breakout of the Civil War.

In 1921, Great Britain and Ireland signed the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which ended the Irish War of Independence by pronouncing that in one year, the Irish Free State would come into being.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on December 6. Have a safe Monday.