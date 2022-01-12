Wednesday Bird Droppings: Orioles to alter Camden Yards dimensions in left field

Good morning, Birdland!

Changes are coming to Camden Yards. The team is apparently addressing what has been a major thorn in the sides of their pitching staff for years. Hitters are gonna need to add a little more power in order to get a home run on fly balls to left field.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the height of the fence is being raised from seven feet to 12 feet, and it is being pushed back by as much as 30 feet in some areas. This will impact the portion of the fence from the left field foul pole over to the bullpens.

These changes will be ready by Opening Day, although they may not need to be given the current progression of CBA talks.

It won’t be possible to know the exact impact of these changes until we see what they actually look like. Of course, we can guess that Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini won’t be too happy while John Means may just throw a party.

It will certainly change the aesthetic of Oriole Park a bit. Adding five feet of height to an area of the walls makes a big difference, but I have faith that it will still be as eye-catching as ever.

Links

Orioles altering Camden Yards’ left-field dimensions amid ballparks’s historic home run binge | The Baltimore Sun

Camden Yards has always been hitter-friendly, and I realize it would be that way regardless of the Orioles pitching staff. But man has the pitching also been brutal for most of the stadium’s existence. It would be cool to turn that history on its head a little bit this decade.

Conway on how Rom “didn’t skip a beat” in 2021 | School of Roch

Drew Rom is one of the Orioles’ lower tiered prospects that has intrigued me for a while. I’m not sure why. He just has that look of a guy that could be a steady big leaguer for a long time. He’s a lefty that does not overpower, but he’s gotten the job done at every level. The upcoming season is a big one for him.

Ahead of another international investment, Orioles’ dive into Latin American market already proving worthwhile ~ The Baltimore Sun

It cannot be overstated just how much Mike Elias and his crew have overhauled the Orioles methods for procuring talent. It remains to be seen how well it all pans out, but it sure feels like something special is brewing.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday! A whole slew of former O’s were born on this day.

Hyun Soo Kim turns 34 today. The left-handed hitting outfielder spent two seasons in Baltimore from 2016 through 2017. He came from the KBO with his own theme song, and even though he struggled to earn regular playing time, we will always have his clutch home run off Roberto Osuna in 2016 to keep the O’s in the playoff hunt.

Chris Ray is 40. He was a useful arm at the back of the Orioles bullpen for four seasons from 2005 through 2009, but injuries disrupted what looked like a promising career.

Luis Ayala turns 44. The reliever appeared in 68 games between 2012 and ‘13 for the Orioles.

Tim Hulett celebrates his 62nd. He served as a steady utility infielder with the O’s for six seasons from 1989 through ‘94.

Juan Bonilla turns 66 today. He spent just one season with the O’s in 1986, playing various infield positions.

Paul Gilliford is 77. The pitcher made two appearances for the 1967 Birds.

This weekend in O’s history

1900 - Orioles manager John McGraw threatens to form his own American League team if the National League drops the O’s. The NL does just that, and McGraw begins to form his club.

1991 - The O’s make a trade with Tigers, landing pitcher Jeff Robinson in exchange for for catcher Mickey Tettleton.