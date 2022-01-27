Thursday Bird Droppings: Reading the Orioles coaching staff tea leaves

Hello, friends.

Two months and four days remain until the next scheduled Orioles game, which is Opening Day. Will it happen on that day? Eh. There’s been a little movement this week in the sense that the sides have actually traded offers and talked, but it doesn’t sound like we’re on a steady path towards a conclusion yet. The ownership lockout of players rolls on, and we’re getting pretty close to the point where major league spring training won’t happen on time, at a minimum.

Even in the midst of the lockout, yesterday brought a little bit of O’s-related news. The team announced minor league coaching staffs for its affiliates on Wednesday. This made official a number of previously-reported promotions for minor league coaches, including last year’s Double-A manager Buck Britton, and his pitching coach Justin Ramsey, getting the bump up to Triple-A Norfolk.

Norfolk is where a lot of action figures to be in 2022, and a lot of the players who will be there are players with whom Britton and Ramsey had a relationship with Bowie in 2021. That includes guys like Adley Rutschman and even Grayson Rodriguez who could start out at Norfolk, as well as players who might show up there like - if everything goes well for them - Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson.

When Mike Elias was hired as the Orioles general manager, Britton was coming off of a season where he’d served as the manager of Low-A Delmarva. Now he’ll be in the manager’s spot one level below MLB.

I think it is completely reasonable to wonder, based on these moves, whether the team views Britton as a future member of the MLB coaching staff or possibly even a future manager. Elias and company are clearly interested in what the 35-year-old Britton has to offer to the development project for the organization.

There’s going to come a time where it’s at the MLB level where the action is happening. Hopefully that time will be as soon as next year. When it gets here, will the team still want Britton along with the young players? The answer to that question should arrive after this coming season, when we see whether the team ends up with any openings on the MLB staff and then whether Britton is plugged into one of those openings. I hope good things happen under his watchful eye for Norfolk this season.

