Monday Bird Droppings: Two months to go until Opening Day

Today marks two months to go until the next scheduled Orioles game, which is Opening Day. You’ve been able to buy tickets for a little while now. Whether a game is actually played at Camden Yards on that day is going to depend on the ownership-imposed lockout of MLB players being settled in time. It sure feels like time is running out to avoid some kind of delay. Spring training is supposed to begin two weeks from tomorrow. Hard to see that happening.

The rituals of a coming spring training are proceeding nonetheless. Late last week was Truck Day for the Orioles, where all of the equipment is loaded up in Baltimore and sent on a truck down to Sarasota. Tickets for spring games are on sale; the Orioles spring opener is set for February 26. This feels even less likely to occur on that date than the current Opening Day.

Truck Day also saw the Orioles share a construction update for the left field fence project. The work is ongoing. Hopefully they’re not going to need the entire two months between now and the currently scheduled opener to get it done.

Seeing the distance between the old fence and what looks to be the new fence, it really drives home what a big move this is. I am all the more curious to see what it’s going to be like to see it in action.

Are the Orioles right-handed hitters going to find they’re having a tougher time getting the ball over the fence? Are the Orioles going to run out left fielders who are capable of fielding the extra space? Will Orioles pitchers un-suck enough that the extra fence distance will make a significantly positive impact on their ERAs?

Until the lockout’s over with, it’s all on hold. The two sides at least had some meetings last week, though they don’t seem to have produced immediate progress. Maybe that will change this week as the two sides start to stare down the imminent idea that spring training is going to be disrupted without an agreement coming soon.

