Wednesday Bird Droppings: Orioles to celebrate 30th anniversary of Oriole Park

Good morning, Birdland!

It is biased for me to say that Camden Yards is the best stadium in baseball. But it is completely fair for me to say that it is universally regarded as an elite theatre for taking in a game, and it served as a turning point in architecture within the sport.

Other, less iconic, parks were built around the same time and have already been set out to sea. Turner Field in Atlanta lasted just 20 years. The Ballpark in Arlington stood for 25 years. As far as I know, there isn’t even a whiff of replacing Camden Yards as she approaches her 30th birthday.

There are other beautiful parks in the game. PNC Park is lovely. I like the charm of the oldies at Fenway and Wrigley. And really, there is no reason to say who is the best. They all serve their role and should all be maintained to stand the test of time. But any excuse to celebrate Camden Yards is a good one, and I’m looking forward to whatever special events the O’s roll out through the season.

Links

Orioles to celebrate 30th anniversary season of Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 2022 | Orioles.com

There isn’t much substance here just yet, although I’m sure more is to come once we know a season is happening. For now, $10 bleacher seats and the display on the stadium’s history could be neat.

No. 1 RHP prospect kicks 40 yd FG…lefty? | MLB.com

Grayson Rodriguez seems serious about kicking. He chats with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on social media, and now he is proving himself with some legit kicks. But I’m not sure he is even the best kicker in the Orioles system. Adley Rutschman kicked for Oregon State as a freshman and had reportedly booted a 60+ yarder as a higher schooler.

A new year’s resolution idea for the Orioles | School of Roch

I am officially back on the Austin Hays bandwagon. I’m fine with giving him more frequent rest if it means we get the September version of him for longer.

The Orioles’ new hitting coaches can’t speak to their players. So how are they preparing for 2022? | Jon Meoli

In case you missed it, Jon Meoli is no longer at The Baltimore Sun, and will instead be publishing a newsletter on Substack. If you want to stay in the know on all stuff O’s, a free subscription is highly recommended.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday! A whole slew of former O’s were born on this day.

José Iglesias turns 32 today. The shortstop is in the midst of a solid 10-season MLB career that included a standout 2020 campaign in Baltimore. Over 39 games, Iglesias posted a 157 OPS+ and a .556 slugging percentage with the O’s.

Ryan Minor is 48. The infielder appeared in 87 games for the Orioeles between 1998 and 2000, but is best remembered as the player that started in place of Cal Ripken Jr. to put an end to his record consecutive games played streak.

Ron Kittle celebrates his 64th birthday. He had a 22-game run with the 1990 Orioles in which he batted .164/.203/.295.

The late Fred March (d. 2006) was born on this day in 1924. Between 1955 and ‘56, the infielder posted a 71 OPS+ over 109 games with the Orioles.

This weekend in O’s history

2006 - The Orioles sign Jeff Conine to a one year, $1.7 million contract to begin his second stint with the club.