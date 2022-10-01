Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Yankees, 1:05 PM

The inevitable has happened. The Orioles have been eliminated.

It stings. But they went out with their heads held high, eliminated not because of a loss but because of wins by the Rays and Mariners, who clinched the final two wild card spots yesterday to complete the six-team AL postseason field.

The Orioles accomplished far more this season than we ever thought possible, defying all preseason predictions that they’d lose 100 or more games and rate as one of the worst teams in baseball. Instead, they hung in the playoff race until October, and have clinched at least a .500 season.

Today the O’s will seek win #82 to secure a winning season, while also attempting to prevent Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run. Jordan Lyles kept Judge out of the home run column last night; can Austin Voth do the same?

The Orioles will go with a new-look lineup against All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes Jr., moving Cedric Mullins to the #6 slot behind surprise #5 hitter Ryan McKenna. Gunnar Henderson moves up to the leadoff spot, while Adley Rutschman DHs for the day game after a night game.

Orioles lineup:

3B Gunnar Henderson

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Adley Rutschman

RF Austin Hays

LF Ryan McKenna

CF Cedric Mullins

SS Jorge Mateo

2B Rougned Odor

C Robinson Chirinos

RHP Austin Voth

Yankees lineup:

RF Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Gleyber Torres

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Giancarlo Stanton

LF Oswaldo Cabrera

CF Harrison Bader

C Kyle Higashioka

SS Oswald Peraza

LHP Nestor Cortes Jr.