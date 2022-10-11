Tuesday Bird Droppings: It’s Division Series time

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

That was quite the opening round of playoffs, huh? The Mariners pulled off an incredible seven-run comeback in Toronto to complete a shocking road sweep. The Guardians scored only three runs in 23 innings against the Rays yet somehow won both games, capped by a walkoff homer from a guy whose walkup music is the SpongeBob SquarePants theme. The Phillies ended the Cardinals’ season — and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina’s careers — thanks to a stunning six-run ninth inning in Game 1. And the poor Mets’ decades-long streak of misfortunate continued, as Buck Showalter’s 101-win club was upset in the first round by Manny Machado’s 89-win Padres.

Can anything top those three days of madness? We’ll find out starting tonight. The four wild card round winners take on the four best teams in baseball — the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers, and Braves, who all had first-round byes — in the best-of-five Division Series. Four games are on the docket today, starting at 1 PM.

I have to say I’m rooting against the favorite in each case. The Dodgers are so dominant that it’s boring, and they just won the World Series two years ago. The Braves won it all last year, and their home games are unwatchable when the crowd breaks out into the Tomahawk Chop. The Astros still have the stench of their 2017 cheating scandal around them, which even the presence of Trey Mancini can’t outweigh. And the Yankees are, well, the Yankees.

So, uh, Mariners-Padres World Series or bust. Who are you pulling for?

Links

Nevin playing ball in Dominican Republic and hoping to make Orioles opening day roster - Blog

It’s good that he has hope, but I think it’s more likely Nevin won’t even be in the organization next opening day.

From Bowie to Baltimore: Gunnar Henderson had one special season - Steve Melewski

Melewski recounts Henderson’s meteoric rise through the ranks this year, in which he was named Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year and made his MLB debut. I still don’t understand how Gunnar didn’t win the Orioles’ Minor League Player of the Year award. Was he ineligible because he was in the majors? I need answers!

Orioles Q&A with Gunnar Henderson: On the majors, competitiveness and Mötley Crüe - The Athletic

It's Gunnar Henderson day on the Orioles’ beat. Dan Connolly interviews the wunderkind infielder about his baseball background, his musical tastes, and of course, whether he or Kyle Stowers has the better hair. Answering that last question is like trying to pick your favorite child.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! And happy 56th birthday to former All-Star closer and Camden Chat’s 49th greatest Oriole of all time, Gregg Olson. The Birds’ first round pick in 1988 made his MLB debut later that year and in 1989 was named the AL Rookie of the Year, still the most recent Oriole to win that award. (Adley Rutschman might have broken that streak this year if Julio Rodriguez didn’t exist.) Other former Orioles born on Oct. 11 include All-Star infielder Ty Wigginton (45), utility man Mike Fiore (78), and the late catcher Joe Ginsberg (b. 1926, d. 2012).

The Orioles have played 10 postseason games on this date in history, but won only four. So as not to bum you out, I will write only about the victories: