Wednesday Bird Droppings: Orioles claim outfielder Jake Cave

We have liftoff! The roster moves are already happening, and the Orioles got their offseason started early...with a waiver claim.

Jake Cave was claimed off waivers from the Twins on Tuesday. Cave is a 29-year-old, left-handed hitting outfielder. He played in 54 big league games last season and posted a .213/.260/.384 slash line with five home runs.

It’s an interesting move as Cave does have one minor league option remaining, providing the Orioles with flexibility and decent organizational depth at all three outfield spots. However, he is also arbitration-eligible this offseason, and is projected to earn $1.2 million. The team has plenty of payroll room, but it would be odd to pay a player that much if you expect them to spend much of the year in Triple-A.

This could be a situation similar to what the front office did prior to the 2021 season, when they claimed infielder Yolmer Sanchez from the White Sox, agreed to a deal to avoid arbitration, and then cut him at the end of spring training. It gives them more time with a player that they may find intriguing, while the hope would be to find an additional upgrade in a similar spot as the offseason evolves.

To make room for Cave, the Orioles designated Jake Reed for assignment. Reed pitched in eight games for the Birds this past season, allowing four earned runs over 5.2 innings. The Orioles were his third organization of the year.

There doesn’t seem to be much to talk about here, at least not yet. Louis Angelos wants to see some things, and his mom would prefer to not show him. That could be nefarious, or it could be benign. It seems quite clear that, at some point, the Angelos family will no longer have a controlling stake in the Orioles. But there is nothing to suggest that means much of anything for the future of the franchise.

I would imagine Mike Elias has his eye on a few players this winter, and perhaps he is flexible on whom he eventually puts in an Orioles uniform. The trade market will also impact his moves. My expectation is that at least one of the corner outfielders (Anthony Santander or Austin Hays) is getting dealt, along with one or more of the infield prospects (Joey Ortiz, Jordan Westburg, etc.). Perhaps that lands a pitcher in Baltimore, and then they sign someone like Trea Turner for the infield. Oh, this is fun to dream about!

The goal of the 2022 season for Heston Kjerstad was to get back onto the field. He accomplished that. Now, the goal becomes about re-discovering that form that made him the second overall pick. The Arizona Fall League will be an important step to doing, and so far it is going well.

Francisco Peña turns 45. The catcher appeared in 19 games with the 2016-17 Orioles.

Nolan Reimold is 39. How is it possible that he hasn’t yet turned 40? Reimold played 451 games with the Orioles across seven seasons in the 20-teens. A promising talent, he could never overcome his injuries.

Paul Janish is celebrating the big 4-0! The utility infielder played with the Orioles from 2015-2017.

Leslie Brea is 49. Brea pitched in eight games for the Orioles in 2000-01, which made up his entire major league career.

Sid Fernandez is 60. Rightfully remembered in baseball history as a Met, Fernandez pitched in eight games for the O’s in 1995.

Ray Murray, born on this day in 1917, was a catcher in 22 games for the inaugural 1954 Birds. Murray passed away in 2003.

1969 - The Orioles lose Game 2 of the World Series to the Mets, 2-1, as Dave McNally gives up a tie-breaking single in the ninth.

1979 - Leadoff man Kiko Garcia goes 4-for-4 and Scott McGregor throws a complete game as the O’s beat the Pirates, 8-4, in Game 3 of the World Series.

1983 - The Orioles beat the Phillies, 4-1, as Mike Boddicker tosses a CG and John Lowenstein homers to tie the World Series at one win each.

2012 - The O’s season comes to an end as the Yankees win the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series, 3-1.