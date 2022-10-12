Wednesday MLB Postseason open thread

The ALDS and NLDS both began yesterday, but for reasons that are unknown to me, the AL is off today before playing again tomorrow in the very same city! I mean, I get that MLB likes to stagger the off days so that there are no days without baseball, and I suspect the pushing back of the calendar related to the lockout is involved, but it is still super weird. Why not just have only the NLDS yesterday with the AL teams getting one more day of rest?

To have a game then an off day then another game in the same city is about the least playoff thing I can think of.

But enough of that, because there are two baseball games, provided the weather in Atlanta decided to cooperate. It’s been raining down there for most of the day.

4:35 - Phillies at Braves, Game 2 - FOX

Phillies lead series 1-0

The Phillies got off to an early lead against the Braves in game one and held a comfortable lead for the most of the game. They almost blew it in the end, giving up three runs in the bottom of the 9th. But they held on to win 7-6 to take a crucial lead against a team that is, frankly, much better than them.

Zach Wheeler takes the mound for the Phils against Kyle Wright of Atlanta. They’re both very good! I guess that’s what the playoffs is all about. Unless you’re the Mariners and you have to let Robbie Ray pitch.

8:37 - Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 - FS1

Dodgers lead series 1-0

The Dodgers did exactly what you’d expect them to do against the Padres, a team they dominated in the regular season. They jumped out to a 5-0 lead after just three innings, which allowed me to go to bed without wondering what I was missing. The Padres fought back to make the score respectable at 5-3, but they never really had a chance. They don’t really have a chance at all in this series, but I hope they prove me wrong.

Pitching tonight in this match up are two of baseballs most fun pitchers. Yu Darvish for the Padres against Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

Let’s play ball!