Thursday MLB Postseason open thread

Rain in New York means that Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians isn’t happening until Friday. So for all of those looking to find somewhere to collectively root against the Yankees, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow (or do so even when the Yankees aren’t playing).

There is still one playoff game today, as the AL West Division Series resumes in Houston between the Astros and the Mariners.

3:37- Mariners at Astros, Game 2- TBS

The Mariners jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after two innings in Game 1, roughing up AL Cy Young front-runner Justin Verlander. However, the Astros were able to claw their way back against the Mariners bullpen, and only trailed 7-5 heading into the ninth. That set things up for the type of drama that only the postseason can deliver, as Yordan Alvarez hit a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run to steal the game for Houston.

Seattle will turn to trade deadline acquisition Luis Castillo in Game 2 to try and even the series. Castillo was electric in Game 1 of the Mariners Wild Card series, throwing 7.1 scoreless innings in Seattle’s 4-0 over Toronto. The Astros will counter with super southpaw Framber Valdez, the AL’s regular season leader in innings pitched and complete games. Valdez is 1-0 in two starts against the Mariners this year, with a 3.95 ERA—which was his highest against any AL West opponent.