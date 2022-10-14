Friday MLB Postseason open thread

Did yesterday feel a little strange with only one MLB game? Don’t worry, baseball is back with a tripleheader that should provide plenty of entertainment. The Yankees and Guardians will kick things off after a rainout yesterday, and four National League teams will start their weekend with a pivotal game three matchup.

1:07 - Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 - TBS

Yankees lead 1-0.

Shane Bieber is set to take the ball with his team trailing by a game. Bieber should have an opportunity to shut down the Yankees after posting a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts this season. Bieber limited Tampa Bay to just one run in 7.2 innings in the Wild Card round.

The Yanks will counter with Nester Cortes. Cortes bested Bieber with a 2.44 ERA in 28 games this season. He will make his postseason debut when he takes the ball this afternoon.

It’s difficult to picture Cleveland overcoming a two-game deficit. The Guardians must find a way to sneak out a victory before returning home if they plan to knock out the Evil Empire.

4:37 - Braves at Phillies, Game 3 - FS1

Series tied 1-1.

Aaron Nola will get the ball as the Phillies look to take the series lead against the defending champs. Philadelphia won game one with a 7-6 victory, but the Phillies failed to score in a 3-0 loss during game two. Nola did not allow a run in 6.2 innings against the Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

The Braves were hesitant to announce a starter before this one. Braves skipper Brian Snitker said he was concerned about dipping into the bullpen early if he started Spencer Strider. Strider will not be able to work deep into the game after suffering an oblique injury in September. The Braves could have turned to Charlie Morton. The veteran has struggled this season but has come up big in several postseason appearances in previous years.

8:37 - Dodgers at Padres - FS1

Series tied 1-1

Tony Gonsolin holds a ridiculous 16-1 record, but he has barely pitched in the last few weeks. Gonsolin made a rehab appearance at the end of September and tossed two innings for the Dodgers on October 3. Gonsolin dominated for a large majority of the season before suffering a right forearm strain. Andrew Heaney and Dustin May are expected to be available for long relief.

Blake Snell will get the ball after a rocky season with San Diego. The former Cy Young award winner pitched to an 8-10 record and a 3.38 ERA, but he can make up for all of that with a few big time outings in October.