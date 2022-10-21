Friday MLB postseason open thread

The Phillies appeared to be on their way to a 2-0 advantage after scoring the first four runs in Game 2, but the Padres battled back for an 8-5 victory in San Diego. The Padres cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second and used a five-run fifth inning to take control of the game.

Philadelphia would have loved to head home with a two-game advantage, but the road team would almost always sign up for a split. The teams are now set to battle in a pivotal Game 3.

7:37 — Padres at Phillies, Game 3 — FS1

Starting pitchers: RHP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA) vs. LHP Ranger Suárez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Joe Musgrove made headlines for dominating the Mets with a red hot ear. The former Bucco has excelled in Houston and should not be intimidated by the moment. That being said, the Phillies might be happy to see him. Philadelphia handed Musgrove his first loss of the season on June 23. Musgrove served up homers to J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber, and allowed six runs in six innings.

Philadelphia will counter with Ranger Suárez. Suárez started in that same game back in June and limited San Diego to two runs in 7.1 innings. The lefty tossed 3.1 innings against the Braves last week. He allowed one run, struck out five, but also issued five free passes in an eventual Phillies victory.

Suárez could be on another tight leash if he struggles with command, but this feels like a game that will be determined by the long ball. Look for Manny Machado, Schwarber and all of the stars to swing for the fences in what is now a five game series.