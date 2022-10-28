Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles accolades are rolling in

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

After a far-too-long, four-day hiatus, the World Series begins tonight. The upstart Phillies and the juggernaut Astros kick things off in Houston, with Justin Verlander squaring off against Aaron Nola. It’s safe to say that the Phillies, the losingest franchise in major league history, are the sentimental favorites for most baseball fans who haven’t forgiven the Astros for their 2017 transgressions.

I’d have to agree. Even the Trey Mancini factor isn’t enough for me to root for an Astros win. They already won the World Series five years ago, and through shenanigans at that. The Phillies somehow have won only two championships ever, despite their franchise having existed for the entire 120-year history of the World Series. That’s an almost impressive string of ineptitude. Let ’em have this one, baseball gods.

We’ll have to wait until after the World Series for the announcement of the Baseball Writers Association of America’s four major awards — Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year — but a few publications have already begun revealing their own winners. Yesterday, two Orioles were honored. Shortstop Jorge Mateo, who inexplicably wasn’t one of the top three vote-getters for the AL Gold Glove, was named the best defensive shortstop in the majors by The Fielding Bible. It’s good to see not everyone was oblivious to Mateo’s greatness.

Elsewhere, The Sporting News named Brandon Hyde as the 2022 AL Manager of the Year as determined by a survey of players, managers, and executives. It’s a well-deserved honor for Hyde, who led the Orioles to a winning record, missing a playoff spot by just three games, in a season in which the club was predicted to lose 100 or more. Hyde, finally given some young talent to work with after three rebuilding seasons, proved that he’s capable of guiding a contending team. He’s the first O’s manager to win the Sporting News honors since Buck Showalter in 2012. (Coincidentally, Showalter was named the publication’s NL Manager of the Year yesterday for his 101-win season with the Mets.)

Next month, we’ll find out whether Hyde will be similarly recognized in the BBWAA vote. It’s hard to make a case against him.

Orioles birthdays

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Five former Orioles were born on this day: infielder Corban Joseph (34), outfielder Nate McLouth (41), right-hander Juan Guzman (56), catcher Bob Melvin (61), and the late reliever Sammy Stewart (b. 1954, d. 2018).