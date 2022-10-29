World Series Game Two thread: Phillies at Astros

Game 1 of the World Series ended in shocking fashion. The Phillies fell behind 5-0 after Aaron Nola struggled, but they stormed back against Houston’s Justin Verlander to tie the game at 5-5. Neither bullpen blinked for the rest of regular play, but a 10th-inning J.T. Realmuto bomb gave the Philadelphia a 6-5 lead, and they held off an Astros rally to win.

If you’re casually rooting for Houston in this because of Trey Mancini, well, last night wasn’t great on that front. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and then Houston manager Dusty Baker pinch hit for him late in the game.

The Series continues tonight in Minute Maid Park with what is close to a must-win game for the Astros: falling down 0-2 before the series heads to Philadelphia would be quite the hole to climb out of.

8:03 - Phillies at Astros, Game 2, FOX

Starting pitchers: Zack Wheeler (PHI) vs. Framber Valdez (HOU)

Both these starters have been [fire emoji] in the postseason thus far.

Philly ace Zack Wheeler has the lowest WHIP (0.51) over any four-start stretch in postseason history. The only thing that can stop him in October (1-1, 1.78 ERA in four postseason starts) is a sore knee, sustained when he got hit by a line drive last Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS. The knee is still sore, but Wheeler says he’s fine.

All-Star Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.42 ERA) has allowed all of two earned runs in 12 2/3 postseason innings. In the ALDS, he allowed two runs to Seattle on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. In Game 2 of the ALCS, he went seven innings and allowed two unearned runs in a win over New York. Valdez faced the Phillies on October 5 and threw five scoreless. A tired Astros bullpen will hope he can give them some length tonight.

Lineups

Phillies

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

3. J.T. Realmuto, C

4. Bryce Harper, DH

5. Nick Castellanos, RF

6. Alec Bohm, 3B

7. Jean Segura, 2B

8. Matt Vierling, CF

9. Edmundo Sosa, SS

Astros

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Jeremy Peña, SS

3. Yordan Alvarez, DH

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, RF

6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

7. Aledmys Diaz, LF

8. Chas McCormick, CF

9. Martin Maldonado, C