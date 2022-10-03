Monday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are officially winners

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! When all was said and done, it wasn’t a bad weekend in New York for the Orioles. Yes, they got eliminated from postseason contention while they were there, but that was really just a formality.

But aside from that, they took two out of three against the Yankees, secured their first winning season since 2016, and kept Aaron Judge from setting the American League record for home runs. Yesterday’s game in particular was satisfying as Kyle Bradish and Bryan Baker combined to strike Judge out three times, once with the bases loaded, in the Orioles’ 3-1 win. You can read all about the game in Mark Brown’s game recap.

The season winds down over the next three days as the Orioles welcome the Blue Jays to Camden Yards for one final series. The Blue Jays have secured a spot in the postseason, but they are still looking to clinch the top wild card spot. They are three games up on the Mariners in the win column. The Mariners have four games remaining to the Jays’ three, and they are playing the lousy Tigers.

You could say that the Orioles have nothing to play for these final three games, but you know for sure they want to win. I want that too! It would be fun to watch the Blue Jays slip down a spot in the playoff order and lose their home field advantage. And it would be fun to have a winning record against one team in the AL East.

Links

Report: Houston Astros Expected to Interview Sig Mejdal if James Click Isn't Brought Back - Sports Illustrated Inside The Astros

Rumor has it that Astros ownership doesn't love the current GM and if they don't win the World Series, he could be gone. I don't want Sig to leave!

Orioles look forward to 2023 after playoff elimination - BaltimoreBaseball.com

This article posted before yesterday's win, but it's a nice recap of the season with quotes from Hyde and some players.

Sunday Notes: Riley Greene and Bobby Witt Jr. Are Only Getting Better | FanGraphs Baseball

Sunday notes are always a good read, and as a bonus this edition has a section about Dillon Tate's improvement this season.

On chemistry and who's going to lead - MASN Sports

Anthony Santander hopes to take up the mantle of veteran presence and chemistry mixer in 2023.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have three Orioles birthday buddies. Adam Plutko (31) appeared in 38 games with the Orioles last year; Mike Belfiore’s (34) entire major league career consisted of 1.1 innings on September 27, 2013; and Mike Johnson (47) started his career with 14 games for the 1997 Orioles before being traded to the Expos, where he spent 1997-2001.

On this day in 1972, Orioles’ pitcher Roric Harrison homered for the Orioles. With the DH taking place the following season, it was the last home run by an A.L. pitcher until the implementation of interleague play.

In 1986, the Orioles lost to the Tigers to clinch their first last-place finish since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954. Oh those 1986 Orioles fans were so innocent.

In 2012, the Orioles lost to the Rays to allow the Yankees to clinch the AL East. The Orioles, in turn, got the wild card.

In 2014, the Orioles were down 6-3 to the Tigers in game two of the ALDS. They scored four runs off against Joba Chamberlain and Joakim Soria. The go-ahead double was the most exciting moment I’ve ever had at Camden Yards. It’s hard to believe that was eight years ago.