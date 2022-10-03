Monday night Orioles game thread: vs. Blue Jays, 7:05

The Most Valuable Oriole will bat second and catch Dean Kremer tonight. Kremer may not have received a vote in the MVO poll, but his emergence bolstered Baltimore’s rotation this season. Kremer will take an 8-6 record and a 3.17 ERA into his final start of the season.

Terrin Vavra will bat sixth and play left field. Gunnar Henderson will take the hot corner, and Kyle Stowers will play right field. The future is on full display.

Jorge Mateo hopes to be a part of that future next season. The 27-year-old will bat ninth and play shortstop this evening. Rougned Odor will get the start at second after a season of ups and downs. Ryan Mountcastle will play first base and Anthony Santander will be the designated hitter.

Félix Bautista will not be available out of the bullpen tonight after being shutdown for the season. Bautista exhibited some brief arm fatigue earlier this month but a sore knee ended his season.

The Orioles can still win the season series against the Jays this week. The Birds may have been eliminated from the playoffs, but nobody should expect this team to lay down against Toronto.

Orioles lineup:

Cedric Mullins CF Adley Rutschman C Anthony Santander DH Ryan Mountcastle 1B Gunnar Henderson 3B Terrin Vavra LF Rougned Odor 2B Kyle Stowers RF Jorge Mateo SS

Starting pitcher: RHP Dean Kremer