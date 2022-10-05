Wednesday doubleheader Orioles game thread: vs Blue Jays, 12:35

It has been raining in and around Baltimore for nearly a week straight at this point. It no longer feels like baseball weather, and so it is fitting that the 2022 season will come to a conclusion on such a day.

Today’s two games have next to no consequences for the teams involved. The Orioles’ players will head to their respective homes afterwards and endure what should be an exciting offseason for the franchise. The Blue Jays go back to Toronto to begin to host the Wild Card series, their seeding will not change. However, that does not mean the two games are without some value.

For the Orioles, this represents a last ditch effort of some of the fringy members of the roster to leave a lasting impression. Both of today’s starting pitchers, Mike Baumann and Spenser Watkins, fall into that category, as do a few bullpen pieces and a handful of young position players. This day alone won’t make a huge difference, but it’s nice to finish on a high note.

For the Blue Jays, their top goal has to be health and pitching depth. The playoffs start on Friday. Even a tweak or a rolled ankle to the wrong player could be enough to diminish their postseason hopes. Maybe we see short days for their top bats, particularly with rain still circling the stadium. And covering 18 innings in a single day is a tall task. Since the outcome doesn’t matter a whole lot, their starters might be asked to go as long as they can, regardless of the scoreboard.

Let’s get to 84 wins!

Game 1 lineups

Orioles

Cedric Mullins, CF Adley Rutschman, C Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Anthony Santander, DH Gunnar Henderson, 3B Austin Hays, RF Terrin Vavra, 2B Ryan McKenna, LF Jorge Mateo, SS

Mike Baumann, RHP (1-3, 4.34 ERA)

Blue Jays

White Merrifield, 2B Ramiel Tapia, LF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Danny Jansen, DH Cavan Biggio, 3B Gabriel Moreno, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Otto Lopez, SS Bradley Zimmer, CF

Trevor Richards, RHP (3-2, 5.43 ERA)