World Series Game Three Thread: Astros at Phillies

The World Series moves to the East Coast for games three through five, starting with tonight’s matchup between Lance McCullers and Ranger Suarez

McCullers, who seems older than 28 due to the fact he’s been in the majors since 2015, was limited to just eight starts in the regular season due to a flexor tendon injury. He didn’t miss a beat when he returned in mid-August, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in those eight starts. This will be his third start of the postseason. In game four of the ALCS he gave up four runs to the in just five innings, but the Yankees still lost because LOL.

For the Phillies, they caught a little bit of a break with the rainout because now they send Ranger Suarez to the mound instead of Noah Syndergaard. The lefty had a very good regular season and has already appeared in relief earlier this series, pitching two-thirds of an inning that included a strikeout of Yordan Alvarez.

The odds for this game, as with the whole series, are with the Astros. But I imagine the Phillies have the same attitude as the fella who never wanted to know the odds.

I am taking it personally, by the way, that David Hensley is DH’ing instead of Trey Mancini.

Astros lineup

1. Jose Altuve (R) 2B

2. Jeremy Pena (R) SS

3. Yordan Alvarez (L) LF

4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B

5. Kyle Tucker (L) RF

6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B

7. David Hensley (R) DH

8. Chas McCormick (R) CF

9. Martin Maldonado (R) C

SP: Lance McCullers (RHP)

Phillies lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber (L) LF

2. Rhys Hoskins (R) 1B

3. J.T. Realmuto (R) C

4. Bryce Harper (L) DH

5. Nick Castellanos (R) RF

6. Alec Bohm (R) 3B

7. Bryson Stott (L) SS

8. Jean Segura (R) 2B

9. Brandon Marsh (L) CF

SP: Ranger Suarez (LHP)