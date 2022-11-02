World Series Game Four Thread: Astros at Phillies

After smashing a World Series single-game record five home runs in Game 3, the Phillies and their unique brand of power return in Game 4. A win would bring the Phillies tantalizingly close to their third World Series championship and first since 2008. Only six times in World Series history have a team come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title. If Houston cannot do a better job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, that magical series lead is exactly what the Phillies will possess.

The Astros will send right Cristian Javier to the mound to (try to) slow down this potent Phillies lineup. Javier had the best season of his young career in 2022 and his continued his success in the playoffs. In Game 3 of the ALCS vs. the Yankees, Javier tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out five. After meltdowns from the normally dependable Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers in Games 1 and 3, Javier will need to echo the performance Houston got out of fellow Dominican Framber Valdez in Game 2 if Houston wants to even the series.

While the Phillies have gotten plenty of pop from their star players, the Astros can’t make the same claim. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto have combined to go 9-34 (.265 average) with three HRs and seven RBIs over the first three games. Meanwhile, normal stalwarts of Houston’s lineup Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are only 3/22 (.136 average) with three RBIs between them.

Astros Lineup

Jose Altuve (R) 2B Jeremy Pena (R) SS Yordan Alvarez (L) DH Alex Bregman (R) 3B Kyle Tucker (L) RF Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B Christian Vasquez (R) C Aledmys Diaz (R) LF Chas McCormick (R) CF

Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier

Phillies Lineup

Kyle Schwarber (L) LF Rhys Hoskins (R) RF JT Realmuto (R) C Bryce Harper (L) DH Nick Castellanos (R) RF Alec Bohm (R) 3B Bryson Stott (L) SS Jean Segura (R) 2B Brandon Marsh (L) CF

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Nola