Sunday Bird Droppings: Is it time for some moves yet?

Happy Sunday, Camden Chatters! We’re reaching the end of Thanksgiving weekend. I hope the turkey leftovers were enough to sustain you because baseball news certainly wasn’t going to do so. The only thing that happened on the hot stove was the Pirates signing Carlos Santana to a one-year contract. Exciting!

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Orioles better be on the verge of something. I’m not saying I got too caught up in “liftoff” but every day that the Orioles don’t sign someone actually hurts my feelings.

That’s not entirely true, of course, it’s just that going into an offseason after an unexpectedly successful year when the GM promises that moves will begin to be made, I get excited! So far the long offseason has felt even longer as I wait for stuff to happen.

I believe the Orioles will sign (and maybe trade for) some guys who will improve the team. And I even believe some things will happen in the month between now and Christmas. Because it’s gotta, right? The dominos will start falling across MLB soon and the Orioles will be a part of it. And I am ready to put this holiday weekend behind us so that we can get this show on the road.

Links

Orioles Seeking Multiple Veteran Starting Pitchers - MLB Trade Rumors

MLBTR takes Roch Kubatko's comment that the Orioles are looking to add multiple starting pitchers to throw out some options for the team. I just can't get that excited about the Jameson Taillons of the world.

Could The Seattle Mariners Send A Pitcher To The Baltimore Orioles? - Sodo Mojo

This guy also read Roch's article, but he writes about the Mariners and wonders if his team might send Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales to Baltimore for a mid-tier prospect. Thoughts?

Should the Baltimore Orioles Spend Big on Trea Turner? - Birds Watcher

There is a lot of talk in Birdland on if a middle infielder is worth going after with the various infield prospects. I think it's unlikely they go after one of the big infielders, but I don't think they should count it out based on the prospect situation. Anyway, Daniel at Birds Watcher weighs in on one of the biggies.

The nastiest pitches of 2022 - MLB.com

An Oriole got the fifth nastiest pitch in 2022, per Statcast. Any guesses on who?

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have four Orioles birthday buddies.

Randy “Moose” Milligan celebrates birthday #61 today. Milligan played for the Orioles from 1989-92, putting up an impressive 130 OPS+ and a .388 OBP in 511 games with the team.

Jason Berken is 39 years old today. Berken lasted three seasons with the Orioles during the dark years of 2009-2011. He even had a t-shirt day despite an ERA of 5.34 with the team.

Bill Short (b. 1937, d. 2022) pitched in five games with the 1962 Orioles, putting up a 15.75 ERA. Short appeared in 73 games over six seasons in the majors.

Johnny Schmitz (b. 1920, d. 2011) had a 13-season career that ended with 18 games for the 1956 Orioles.

Tim Laker turns 53 years old today. He played for the Orioles in 1997 but you’re forgiven if you don’t remember. He only lasted seven games.

On this day in 1963, the Orioles traded Jim Gentile to Kansas City for $25,000 and first baseman Norm Siebern. The slugger had a very good 1964 for the Royals but was out of baseball three years later at the age of 32.