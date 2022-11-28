Monday Bird Droppings: Where you didn’t miss anything over Thanksgiving weekend

Hello, friends.

There are now four months and two days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023.

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving weekend. I spent the holiday visiting in-laws and am glad that a surprise Orioles move didn’t infringe upon my time not thinking about them. All that happened is that a couple of other teams made small moves that could ripple into the markets the Orioles were looking to play in. Veteran lefty batter Carlos Santana reached an agreement with the Pirates for one year and $6.25 million, while pitcher Mike Clevinger’s coming with the White Sox is good for $8 million next year.

The Orioles were not linked to either of these players, so in that sense, it doesn’t matter. Still, you could sketch out a scenario where guys like these might have been the chairs the O’s scramble towards late in a game of musical chairs. Santana is a lefty 1B/DH like the O’s are said to crave; Clevinger has had past success as a starting pitcher, though he wasn’t good in 2022 in his first year back from Tommy John surgery. Now they’re not around. We can hope that whoever the Orioles do sign will be better than either one of these guys.

This time next week, the winter meetings will be under way. That’s usually good for some big news. Of course there’s no guarantee any of it will be Orioles-related. I would guess at least one player who would be a good fit for the O’s signs at the meetings. Between now and then, who knows? It only takes one series of messages - be they texts, emails, or phone calls - for everything to fall into place for a signing or trade. I’ll be on alert so you don’t have to be.

Who do you think will be the first big domino to fall? What team do you think will be the one to start the cascade? As Orioles fans, about all we can do is hope that when the good players all get snatched up, the O’s can get one or two of them so they don’t have to come back around for a Jordan Lyles reunion.

