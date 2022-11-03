World Series Game Five Thread: Astros at Phillies

It is difficult to overstate the level at which the Astros answered the call after a disappointing game three. Houston flushed a 7-0 defeat and countered last night with the second no-hitter in World Series history.

The heavy-weight fight has now been reduced to a best of three series with the pressure turning back to the Phillies in their final home game of the season. A Philadelphia loss in Game 5 would allow Houston two opportunities to clinch the Fall Classic at home. Neither team can win the World Series tonight, but Philly appears to be the team with more at stake at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will need to beat—or at least outlast—the favorite for the American League Cy Young Award. Justin Verlander has struggled in the World Series throughout his career, but few would consider the future Hall of Famer an easy matchup. Still, the Phillies should enter the game with some confidence after tagging Verlander for five runs over five innings on Halloween night.

Philadelphia will counter with Noah Syndergaard. The former Met has yet to pitch in the series so far. He made one short start in the NLDS against the Braves and has two relief appearances this postseason. The Phillies acquired Syndergaard at the deadline from the Angels. Philadelphia skipper Rob Thomson will likely have Syndergaard on a tight leash, but the righty should still have an opportunity to justify the trade.

The teams have traded shutouts in the last two games, but both lineups will be swinging for the fences tonight. Feel free to fire off a prediction in the comments!

Astros lineup:

1) 2B Jose Altuve

2) SS Jeremy Pena

3) LF Yordan Alvarez

4) 3B Alex Bregman

5) RF Kyle Tucker

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel

7) DH David Hensley

8) CF Chas McCormick

9) C Martin Maldonado

Starter: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA)

Phillies lineup:

1) LF Kyle Schwarber

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins

3) C J.T. Realmuto

4) DH Bryce Harper

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos

6) 3B Alec Bohm

7) SS Bryson Stott

8) 2B Jean Segura

9) CF Brandon Marsh

Starter: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94)