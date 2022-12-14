Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Carlos Correa dream is over

Good morning, Birdland!

The dream of a Carlos Correa/Mike Elias reunion in Baltimore is dead. The star shortstop agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants late on Tuesday night, finally landing the big contract he had been chasing for over a year.

But it sure doesn’t feel like the Orioles were really involved anyway. There were no recent rumors connecting the two sides, and Elias had even said he didn’t intend to block any of the team’s top prospects with his moves this winter.

Not signing Correa is not a big deal on its own. Just as it’s OK for the Orioles to have missed out on a number of other big names so far this off-season. But man, it sure is discouraging to see other good, competitive teams make impact moves while the Orioles sit on their hands.

I am trying to take the long-term view and acknowledge that the offseason isn’t over. Carlos Rodón is still available. The trade market is yet to really develop. The team’s outfield situation still feels unsettled. Maybe they will sign one of their youngsters to a big extension. Just give me something to hang on to that makes this winter feel like something besides a time-killer in between also-ran campaigns that could have been more.

There is still time for the Orioles to do things that would add up to what I would consider a successful offseason. Some indication that that is their actual intention would be appreciated.

Links

Urías could become latest Gold Glove winner to change positions | Roch Kubatko

Roch says that Urías is the favorite to begin the season as the Orioles’ second baseman. I understand that, but I don’t like it. It neutralizes what was his biggest strength last season. Ultimately, he fits better as a bench/utility option for me.

Orioles opening day roster projection: Needs apparent coming out of winter meetings | The Baltimore Sun

It is mid-December, what should be prime time for evaluating trades or signings, introducing players to a new audience, and analyzing how it makes sense for this team. Instead, we have to project a roster that is relatively unchanged from two months ago.

Top 25 remaining MLB free agents | The Athletic

Just a reminder of what else is out there, minus Correa. Still some intriguing talents, but they are dwindling.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Rodrigo López turns 47. The righty was one of the Orioles’ better pitchers in the early 2000s, making three Opening Day starts for the team during his tenure from 2002-06.

The late Jeff Robinson (b. 1961, d. 2014) was born on this day. He spent one season with the Orioles in 1991, tossing 104.1 total innings.

Another posthumous birthday for Sam Jones (b. 1925, d. 1971), who wrapped up his 14-season MLB career with a brief seven-game stint on the 1964 O’s.

Finally, the late Bobby Adams (b. 1921, d. 1997) has his birthday. The infielder’s Orioles’ career lasted 41 games in 1956.

This day in history

1963 - The Orioles acquire pitcher Harvey Haddix from the Pirates in exchange for infielder Dick Yencha and cash.

2011 - Left-handed pitcher Tsuyoshi Wada signs a two-year, $8.15 million deal with the Orioles.

2018 - The Orioles announce Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their new manager.