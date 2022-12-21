Wednesday Bird Droppings: At least we aren’t Giants fans

Good morning, Birdland!

This has not been the off-season that many of us had hoped for. The Orioles have gotten only slightly better, and they have yet to add what could be considered a true impact player. But at least we aren’t San Francisco Giants fans right now.

The Giants entered the winter ready to spend some money in order to compete with other high rollers in their division. But they had only been met with disappointment as Aaron Judge seemingly leveraged their offer into a ninth season on his deal with the Yankees, Brandon Nimmo turned them down to return to the Mets, and Carlos Rodón left for the Bronx as well. Then, a week ago, they finally landed their guy: Carlos Correa, a star shortstop, on a massive 13-year, $350 million deal.

But as Orioles fans know well, nothing is official until that ink on the contract is dry.

The deal started to unravel on Tuesday. The Giants cancelled their player introduction press conference, and it was soon reported that something had come up in the player physical. Then, radio silence, until…

Jon Heyman reported in the middle of the night that Correa was instead signing with the Mets on a reduced deal. The ultimate about-face, and one that will go down in history and maybe even drown out the Orioles physical-related issues with the likes of Aaron Sele and Grant Balfour.

If something of this magnitude happened to the Orioles I’m not sure I would be able to go on. Giants fans have, at different points in the off-season, thought they signed Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Now, they have neither. Rough sport.

Links

Orioles Unlikely To Sign Trey Mancini | MLB Trade Rumors

I am utterly shocked. Shocked, I tell you! Mancini’s return never seemed likely, but I hope he is able to get a decent contract somewhere in the league, maybe even a one-year pact that allows him to rebuild any value that his tough stretch with the Astros cost him.

Leftovers on Adam Frazier | Roch Kubatko

I had a thought yesterday that Frazier may end up playing more outfield than Anthony Santander in 2022, which I think would be good! Santander has struggled in the field, and it means there are still infield innings for the prospects to take on.

A quiet winter after a breakout season? Maybe just another day way the Orioles are following the Astros | The Baltimore Sun

My brain understands that Mike Elias’ approach to team building is meant to be sustainable and repeatable, but that can still be lame from a fan perspective. Of course, all would be forgiven if the Orioles turn into the east coast version of the Astros, going to the ALCS every other year.

Orioles birthdays

Asher Wojciechowski turns 34. The righty had a two-year stint with the Orioles from 2019 through 2020, during which time he posted a 5.51 ERA over 119.1 total innings.

Taylor Teagarden is 39 today. From 2012-13, he played in 45 games as a backup catcher for Matt Wieters and the Orioles.

LaTroy Hawkins is 50 years old. Over a 21-season career, the righty played for 11 different major league teams, including the 2006 Orioles.

Andy Van Slyke celebrates his 62nd birthday. He played in just 17 games for the 1995 Orioles after an impressive career with the Cardinals and Pirates.

Roger McDowell is also 62. The pitcher wrapped up a 12-year career with 41 games out of the Orioles bullpen in 1996.

Elliott Maddox turns 75 today. He played 49 games in centerfield and third base for the 1977 Orioles.

This day in history

1977 - Free agent pitcher Ross Grimsley leaves the Orioles in favor of the Montreal Expos, where he would win 20 games in 1978.

1995 - David Cone spurns an offer from the O’s in favor of a three-year, $18 million deal with the New York Yankees.

1995 - The Orioles do land one big free agent, second baseman Roberto Alomar, on a three-year, $18 million contract.