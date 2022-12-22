Thursday Bird Droppings: Mychal Givens is officially back with the Orioles

Hello, friends.

There are now three months and eight days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. It is 14 weeks away from happening.

The Orioles took care of two more pieces of offseason business yesterday. First, they officially announcing Monday’s reported signing of once-and-current Orioles reliever Mychal Givens. In a surprise move on Wednesday night, the team also announced they have acquired catcher James McCann from the Mets for a PTBNL. Tyler Nevin was DFA’d as the corresponding roster move

That makes three major league free agent signings and a fourth who’s arrived in a trade over this offseason, which is a number I would have found interesting back in October, before I knew who the four guys were.

What’s more, as is visited in one of today’s links, none of the three players that the Orioles have signed have gotten more than one guaranteed year on their contracts. There is room on both the roster and on the payroll to add in players who will be around beyond this season. It is disappointing that the front office hasn’t made any investment from outside the organization in any player who is expected to be around for the next two or more years. The only guaranteed 2024 money on the books is now the portion they’ll be on the hook to pay of McCann’s salary for two seasons from now - probably about $2.5 million.

I guess we’ll see if that changes - or if they’re right to wait another year. It is not out of the question that the Orioles might sign someone who’s still out there. But it’s clear no one should get their hopes up for this happening, and even if it did, there are few if any players who would generate much more than a shrug if the O’s did add them to the mix now. Certainly not after watching the Mets make a string of high-profile signings that will lead to their having a competitive balance tax bill larger than the Orioles entire payroll.

As the 2022 year is winding towards its conclusion and we are close to arriving in next year, how are you feeling about the 2023 Orioles? Have they crushed your excitement by not making a big pitching signing? Are you looking forward to rolling forward with nearly the entire same group of position players, or do you have concerns about regression from some of that group? Do you think there are enough prospects ready to go to make a difference?

