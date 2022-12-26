Monday Bird Droppings: Ready to face the rest of the offseason

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! I hope you had a restful weekend. For those of you who celebrate Christmas, that probably wasn’t the case. I hosted Christmas Eve for the first time, and it was exhausting. After opening gifts with my family on Christmas morning, I had Christmas dinner with my in-laws. It was a lovely but very busy two days and I am looking forward to today, when I have nothing to do but hang around the house all day.

What does any of that have to do with the Orioles? Nothing. But that’s exactly what is going on with the Orioles right now. Nothing. For once, though, it’s not really a matter of concern. Yesterday was Christmas, after all.

Sunday night Bird Droppings in the offseason are always a tough draw, but when that Sunday is Christmas, all bets are off. If the Orioles are going to make any more moves, maybe we’ll see something in a few days.

So how was your day? Did you give any excellent gifts? Did you get any Orioles stuff?

Links

Orioles gift suggestions during the holiday season - MASN Sports

Roch Kubatko never stops posting, even on Christmas. He's got a fun list of what various Orioles could use next season.

Mychal Givens returns to O's, but his role will be different this time - The Baltimore Banner

This is a reheated story from a few days ago, but Mychal Givens is ready to be the veteran that the young bullpen needs.

Red Sox Wish List; How Boston Can Successfully Build Out Roster - Sports Illustrated

This is the "FanNation" section of Sports Illustrated, but I still don't like the suggestion that Trey Mancini should sign with the Red Sox. I do wish he'd go ahead and sign somewhere, though.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have quite a few Orioles birthday buddies.

Pitcher Storm Davis turns 61 today. Davis pitched for the Orioles from 1982-86 and again in 1992.

Jim Traber is also turning 61. Traber appeared in four seasons with the Orioles between 1984-89 as first baseman and outfielder.

Jeff Stone turns 62. His eight-season career included 26 games with the Orioles in 1988.

Wayne Causey is celebrating his 86th birthday today! Causey spent the first three years of his career with the Orioles, appearing in 135 games from 1955-57.

Stu Miller was born on this day in 1927. He had a sixteen-season career and spent 1963-67 with the Orioles as a relief pitcher. He passed away in 2015.

On this day in 1995, the Orioles traded for David Wells, sending Curtis Goodwin and a minor leaguer to the Reds. Wells had a lot of good seasons in his 21-year career but 1996 with the Orioles wasn’t one of them. His 5.14 ERA was the second worst of his career, better than only his final major league season at age 44.