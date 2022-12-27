Tuesday Bird Droppings: Running out the clock on 2022

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

I hope you’re all having a fine holiday season and enjoying the last week of 2022. In five days we’ll be ringing in a new year, but as far as baseball news, we might as well flip the calendar already. The week between Christmas and New Year’s is normally a dead zone for MLB activity, so don’t hold your breath for major developments with the Orioles or any other club.

The exception, of course, is the ongoing Carlos Correa saga, as the superstar shortstop now has a second team, the Mets, balking at the results of his physical. The team’s concerns could put his 12-year, $315 million agreement with New York at risk, just days after his previous 13-year, $350 million pact with San Francisco was undone when the Giants raised concerns about his medicals.

What a mess. So how many times will Correa keep reaching agreements with new teams and keep failing his physical before the Orioles swoop in and sign him to, like, a two-year deal? Finally, the Orioles’ strategy of waiting out the free agent market is going to pay off in spades. Someone get Raul Ramos on the phone — the Correa-to-the-Orioles rumors are about to start flying!

Links

What's done and what remains for Orioles - School of Roch

Roch Kubatko points out that the Orioles have upgraded this offseason, with Kyle Gibson, Adam Frazier, and James McCann essentially better versions of Jordan Lyles, Rougned Odor, and Robinson Chirinos. True. But the O’s are still missing that one big move that would really gin up some excitement for 2023. (Carlos Correa, anyone?)

Six-man rotation, Adley Rutschman among 2023 Orioles questions - MLB.com

Jake Rill wonders, among other things, whether the O’s should consider using a six-man rotation. I don’t think it’s practical because it would leave the roster with less relief depth, but something tells me that way more than six pitchers will get a chance to start at some point.

The great annual Orioles quiz - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Rich Dubroff presents his annual quiz of Orioles factoids from past and present. Warning: it’s not for the casual O’s fan. I got 18 out of 30, which I think is my best score ever.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two former Orioles were born on this day: 2016 outfielder Michael Bourn (40) and the late right-hander Connie Johnson (b. 1922, d. 2004), a one-time Negro Leagues star who spent three years with the Orioles from 1956-1958.

Dec. 27 has been an exceptionally uninteresting day in Orioles history. The last time the Orioles made any kind of roster move on this date was in 2007, when they signed outfielder Luis Terrero, who would go on to play 27 games for the 2008 Birds and hit .200/.238/.300. See, told you it was uninteresting.