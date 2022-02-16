Wednesday Bird Droppings: The never ending lockout continues

Good morning, Birdland!

We have no spring training news to speak of. No players claiming to be in the best shape of their lives. No grainy video of pitchers throwing a bullpen from within a chain link fence. No B-roll of players meandering around in the latest version of MLB’s spring attire, seemingly with no destination. Nothing.

This is lame, and it is totally unclear when the major leaguers will be heading to Florida and Arizona to change that fact. At this moment there does not seem to be an end in sight.

There should be some baseball action at Ed Smith Stadium in the coming weeks, however. The minor leaguers will start action sometime this month, and that should bring with it some updates that Orioles fans will care about.

Adley Rutschman sightings will be plentiful, as will Grayson Rodriguez and Colton Cowser. Plus some health updates from DL Hall and Heston Kjerstad.

Those things will be nice and enjoyable. But it’s not the same. We have been robbed of a sacred day on the baseball calendar.

Links

Cionel Pérez gives Baltimore another hard-throwing lefty struggling with command | The Baltimore Sun

I do not have massive expectations for Pérez. His walk rate is massive, and that is worrisome coming out of the bullpen. But he also has a big arm from the left side, and those don’t grow on trees.

On O’s farm, managers need and players are moving up | Steve Melewski

The Orioles do seem to have developed a very consistent plan for promotions. Some of the more advanced prospects have sped through the minors while the more developmental players, especially pitchers, are handled with kid gloves.

Six Orioles who could use strong spring trading to carve out roles | The Athletic

The Orioles have a ton of uncertainty, especially on the infield. It feels like there are players that should be starting at the various roles on the dirt, but nothing is locked in.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Tommy Millone turns 35. He made six starts for the 2020 Orioles prior to being dealt to the Atlanta Braves.

Eric Byrnes is 46. The outfielder was acquired at the 2005 trade deadline from the Rockies in exchange for Larry Bigbie. Byrnes became a free agent at season’s end and signed with the Diamondbacks.

Terry Crowley is 75 today. He played 12 seasons in Baltimore and became a reliable pinch hitter for the squad. Crowley became the Orioles hitting coach after retirment and had two stints in the role.

This weekend in O’s history

2012 - Darren O’Day is the only player offered arbitration that remains unsigned. But he and the Orioles have agreed to a deal that requires on a physical exam to finalize. The deal goes through with no issues.

2014 - Veteran pitcher A.J. Burnett once again spurns the Orioles in what starts to feel like an annual tradition. The free agent righty opts for the Phillies to stay close to his home in Baltimore County but remain in the National League.