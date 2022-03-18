Orioles 2022 spring training schedule: TV and radio broadcast info

The recently-resolved MLB lockout has thrown a major wrench into the usual spring training schedule. Instead of a leisurely six-week stroll towards the season, players will have about four weeks of camp, and three weeks of games, to get themselves ready to start playing games that count.

From now until the start of the season, the Orioles have a 19-game exhibition schedule. The good news for Orioles fans is that more than half of these games will be available on either MASN or Orioles radio. You never really know what you’re going to get when it comes to O’s spring games.

When including other teams TV and radio broadcasts, there are only three games on the schedule that will be without any kind of broadcast at all. It is better than some past years. Note that you may need a subscription to MLB.tv or the MLB At Bat app to listen to some of the away radio broadcasts.

Also keep in mind that Orioles radio broadcasts for 2022, including these spring games, are moving to a new home in the Baltimore area: 98 Rock (97.9 FM) and the WBAL Radio stations (1090 AM/101.5 FM). The schedule for these broadcasts is listed below, with any game that includes an Orioles broadcast highlighted in bold.

March 18 vs. Blue Jays, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.

March 19 vs. Yankees, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.

March 20 at Red Sox, 1:05. TV: Red Sox. Radio: Orioles, Red Sox.

March 21 vs. Twins, 1:05 TV: None. Radio: None.

March 22 at Pirates, 1:05. TV: Pirates. Radio: Pirates.

March 23 at Yankees, 6:05. TV: Yankees. Radio: None.

March 24 vs. Red Sox, 6:05. TV: Orioles. Radio: Orioles, Red Sox.

March 25 at Rays, 1:05. TV: Rays. Radio: Rays.

March 26 vs. Pirates, 6:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles.

March 27 vs. Tigers, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles, Tigers.

March 28 at Phillies, 1:05. TV: Phillies. Radio: None.

March 29 - OFF

March 30 vs. Rays, 1:05. TV: Orioles. Radio: None.

March 31 at Pirates, 1:05. TV: Pirates. Radio: None.

April 1 vs. Phillies, 1:05. TV: Orioles. Radio: Phillies.

April 2 at Tigers, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Orioles, Tigers.

April 3 at Twins, 1:05. TV: Twins. Radio: Orioles, Twins.

April 4 vs. Pirates, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: Pirates.

April 5 at Blue Jays, 1:07. TV: None. Radio: None.

April 6 at Tigers, 1:05. TV: None. Radio: None.

If we’re lucky, the Orioles will line things up so that either DL Hall or Grayson Rodriguez pitches in these MASN-televised games. Typical early spring lineups don’t feature many expected regular season starting players. I’m curious to see whether that plays out differently in a shorter spring training schedule. We’ll find out starting today!