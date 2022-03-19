Weekend Bird Droppings: Carlos Correa will not be signing with the Orioles

Good morning, Birdland!

The dream jump start to the Orioles rebuild won’t be happening, at least not this year. News broke overnight that shortstop Carlos Correa would not be signing with the Orioles, or the Astros, or anyone else you may have guessed. Instead, he is taking a three-year, $105.3 million dollar deal with the Minnesota Twins.

As MLB Trade Rumors lays out, the contract pays Correa an average annual value of $35.1 million, the second-highest mark in the sport for a position player behind only Mike Trout ($36 million). However, Correa’s deal gives him the ability to opt out after each season, which could potentially put him back on the free agent market each of the next three winters.

That is a set up that makes a lot of sense for both Correa and the Twins. The shortstop could have another massive season and return to the open market when more teams are willing to meet his price tag. The Twins find themselves in a mediocre division, just cleared out a ton of payroll, and have an incentive to push hard for the next season or two.

Who knows if the Orioles were ever truly close to landing Correa. They should have been, but reports have been spotty. If they were, it is highly unlikely that they would have given him an opt out in the next two seasons, a time when they still don’t expect to be especially good. Instead they probably would have needed to absolutely overwhelm him in overall value. They, seemingly, did not do that.

The good news is that if Correa has a monster season in Minnesota then we will get to do all of this all over again once he opts out. Or the Orioles could sign Trea Turner, who will also be a free agent next winter as well. Just spitballin’ here!

Links

Joey Ortiz’s spring training highlight only a glimpse of what Orioles shortstop prospect can provide | The Baltimore Sun

If there is a future everyday big league shortstop in the Orioles minors right now, Joey Ortiz is probably it. Many scouts believe that Gunnar Henderson will eventually slide to third while Jordan Westburg scoots to second. But Ortiz has the glove and enough bat to get the job done at short. A healthy season ahead could see him debut in Baltimore this summer.

Orioles open Grapefruit League schedule with 9-5 loss to Jays | School Roch

Oh yeah, now it’s baseball season. The Orioles have played a game. It didn’t go particularly well, but it happened. There is another one today against the Yankees, and while there won’t be video there will be a radio broadcast.

Orioles Sign Beau Taylor To Minor League Deal | MLB Trade Rumors

Adding a catcher right after Adley Rutschman gets injured makes sense. Beau Taylor did not play in the big leagues last year, so who knows what his shot is at making the Opening Day roster. But it’s not like the competition he faces is set in stone either.

Focus on mental fortitude for No. 12 prospect Diaz | MLB.com

I really hope that Yusniel Diaz can bounce back from a nightmarish season to emerge as a big league option. The Orioles could use corner outfield help, and Diaz is the obvious choice. It would open up the ability for them to trade someone like D.J. Stewart or Anthony Santander.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

Rocky Coppinger turns 48. The righty appeared in four seasons for Baltimore from 1996 through 1999, accumulating a 5.68 ERA over 182.1 total innings.

Manny Alexander is 51 this weekend. He played in four seasons (1992, ‘93, ‘95, and ‘96) with the O’s.

Chris Hoiles celebrates his 57th birthday. The best catcher in franchise history spent all 10 of his big league seasons in Baltimore, posted a 119 OPS+, and was worth 23.5 bWAR.

Mike Young is 62. He spent six seasons with the Orioles as an outfielder from 1982 through 1987.

Paul Mirabella turns 68 years old. The southpaw pitched in three games for the 1983 O’s.

This weekend in O’s history

1995 - The Orioles cancel the remainder of spring training because they refuse to use replacement players.