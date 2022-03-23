Camden Chat’s 2022 Pre-Season Contest

Baseball season is almost here, which means that it’s time for the annual Camden Chat Pre-Season Contest!

Participating in the contest is easy. Just scroll down to the bottom of the page, answer 30 baseball-related questions, and wait for the questions to be answered throughout the season.

If you’re wondering if this contest is worth your time, here are some question to consider: Do you like fun? Do you like baseball? Do you like winning? If you answered yes to any of those, I think you’ll enjoy participating.

After you answer the questions, keep an eye on the comments section of Bird Droppings where I’ll be providing updates throughout the season. The winner will be declared on October 6, 2022. That winner can then spend the next 6-7 months bragging to anyone who will listen.

A few clarifying statements that come up some years for this contest:

If a player is traded midway through the season, only his stats as an Oriole are used in this contest.

A series sweep only counts if at least two games are played.

If you have any other questions, put them in the comments section. Otherwise, good luck and have fun!

The contest will close at 8 p.m. on April 7th.

If you cannot see the form, you can access it directly here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfxkb062SdeDNNjlg1aatUDLfm39NKrTnPEzE37NDoC-TRt7g/viewform?usp=sf_link