Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are finally coming back to your TV tonight

There are now 15 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. MLB’s 2022 season begins two weeks from today. The O’s don’t get in a home game for another 18 days. Prospects who are assigned to Triple-A Norfolk will get into action before that, with only 12 days to go until they get started.

Today is something of a treat in spring training as MASN, the Orioles-owned network that broadcasts Orioles games, is actually bothering to broadcast tonight’s game. They’ll be playing the Red Sox starting at 6:05 tonight. This is one of three spring training games that the network will broadcast.

According to the recent reporting from The Athletic’s Dan Connolly, the MASN broadcasters will be remote. So even the good thing comes with a disappointing aspect to it. The game will also be carried on the flagship stations of the Orioles Radio Network - 97.9 FM and 101.5 FM/1090 AM - and those radio broadcasters will be in Sarasota for the game. At least one of the pairs will actually be on site.

Through six spring training games, the Orioles are now 2-3-1. Though none of it counts, we’re not very far removed from when things will start to count, and it’s more than a little bit concerning that the Orioles have given up seven or more runs in four of their six games to date. That included last night, when the Yankees were bombing away against both Alexander Wells and Mike Baumann, two guys who figure to be in the initial pitching mix for the team. That’s especially true with the 28-man roster settled for the first weeks of the season.

One crucial piece of bad news came out of Orioles camp yesterday, as GM Mike Elias announced that the hamstring strain suffered by tough-luck prospect Heston Kjerstad is serious enough that he will be out for 8-12 weeks. It’s a sad development after he’d worked hard to return to the field after dealing with a lengthy bout of myocarditis. I’ll be rooting for a quick recovery and hoping his pro potential isn’t harmed by more lost playing time.

Closer to the MLB roster picture, there’s one more injury development to watch for today. Last night’s game saw DJ Stewart strike out swinging on a pitch that ended up hitting him on the left hand. After the game, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Stewart would be getting an x-ray on the hand today, with concern for one of his knuckles in particular. By the time the pre-game press conference rolls around, we could have a better idea of whether there’s an injury serious enough to knock him out of the Opening Day roster picture.

Want something better before we move along? Here’s Hyde on pitching prospect Kyle Bradish, who tossed two scoreless innings against the Yankees A-team lineup as the starting pitcher in last night’s game:

Brandon Hyde on Kyle Bradish: "He's facing their varsity club and showed really good stuff. Love the breaking balls. … He pitched with confidence and with a ton of poise. Looked like he was on the attack and throwing a bunch of strikes. Stuff, obviously, is electric." — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) March 24, 2022

