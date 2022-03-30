Wednesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are optioning all of the prospects

Good morning, Birdland!

The abbreviated spring training is already starting to wind down. With just a week left in camp, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and GM Mike Elias are getting a clearer picture of what their squad will look like to begin the 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, it will not be dotted with many of the organization’s exciting young players.

The latest round of cuts saw the O’s option DL Hall, Kyle Bradish, and Yusniel Diaz to Triple-A. The day before that they sent out Terrin Vavra and Kevin Smith. Adley Rutschman is currently on the shelf with a minor arm injury, and there is no indication that Grayson Rodriguez is going to earn an elevation to the 40-man roster anytime soon.

It won’t come as a surprise to many (any?) Orioles’ fans that the team is going to wait a while longer before they promote any of their intriguing young players. Some of these moves are defensible. Hall, Diaz and Vavra are coming off of injuries. Smith struggled in Triple-A. But others aren’t, and it is evidence that whatever incentives MLB believes they added in the latest round of CBA negotiations to curb tanking and cut down on service time manipulation clearly was not enough.

Keeping Rutschman down right now is understandable. He is hurt, and there is no reason to rush a player back for a team is going to stink. But that doesn’t excuse them from not promoting him sometime last summer, when he was crushing Triple-A pitchers and the Orioles were sporting the worst catching group in MLB.

Something similar can be said for Kyle Bradish. The 25-year-old spent almost all of 2021 in Norfolk, put up compelling numbers, and looked entirely ready for the big leagues in his spring cameo. Instead, the Orioles will go with a rotation that, once again, consists of John Means followed by a bunch of question marks.

In the long run, this strategy is likely the right one for the Orioles organization. It will prolong their ability to compete with these players in tow, and that’s fine. But it remains a detriment to the players, who have done everything right and yet still have to wait out the clock until their arrival is most convenient for the parent club.

