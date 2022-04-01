Friday afternoon Orioles spring training game thread: vs. Phillies, 1:05

One week and about two hours from now, the Orioles will take the field - or at least the Trop carpet - for the first time in 2022 for a game that counts. There will be Opening Day pomp and flair. Today there’s none of that because it’s still just spring training, but at least real baseball is very close.

There are two exciting things about this afternoon’s Orioles-Phillies game. First, this is the last of three spring games that MASN will actually televise, so we actually have an opportunity to watch Orioles broadcasters calling an Orioles game on television today. Even this excitement must be tempered somewhat by the fact that MASN is just going to have the announcers back in Baltimore rather than actually in the stadium.

Second, manager Brandon Hyde has given a little gift to O’s fans with this televised contest, putting a few prospects in the starting lineup. Infielder Jordan Westburg, and outfielders Colton Cowser and John Rhodes, are all set to make this start. Usually you have to wait until the late innings of a spring training game to get to see the prospects. I hope we get to see something fun from one or all of these guys while they’re in the game.

Orioles lineup

Cedric Mullins - DH Jorge Mateo - SS Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Trey Mancini - RF Rougned Odor - 2B Jacob Nottingham - C Jordan Westburg - 3B Colton Cowser - CF John Rhodes - LF

Jordan Lyles (pictured above in a Rangers uniform) is the starting pitcher for the O’s. Expected to pitch in addition to Lyles: Jorge López, Travis Lakins, Joey Krehbiel, and Tanner Scott.

I’ve got to say I’m a little concerned to see that we’re a week out from spring training and we’re still seeing lineups with Mancini in the outfield. Maybe it’s just a convenient way to shuffle guys around and get everyone some playing time in the exhibition season, but I’m worried they might actually carry it over into the regular season. I just want three real outfielders regularly in the outfield. Is that so much to ask?

Phillies lineup

Bryston Stott - 2B Alec Bohm - 3B Nick Castellanos - LF Rhys Hoskins - DH Johan Camargo - 1B Matt Vierling - CF Garrett Stubbs - C Mickey Moniak - RF Nick Maton - SS

Ranger Suárez, potentially the best 2021 pitcher you haven’t ever thought about before (1.36 ERA in 106 IP), makes the start for the Phillies. O’s regulars and prospects alike will be facing off against a strong pitcher. Suárez has yet to appear in a big league spring training game this year.