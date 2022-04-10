Orioles minor league recap 4/10: Richie Martin sparks Norfolk’s offense

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Charlotte (White Sox) 6

Kyle Brnovich got the start for Norfolk yesterday, allowing two runs on two hits, four walks, and two strikeouts over four innings. Travis Lakins Sr. was first out of the Tides’ bullpen, giving up two runs over two innings of work, while Ofelky Peralta surrendered Charlotte’s final run in the top of the ninth.

Yet Norfolk was able to hang on for a one-run victory over the Knights. The Tides’ lineup worked eight walks on the night and collected nine hits en route to seven runs.

Leadoff man Richie Martin went 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, and a stolen base. Cleanup batter Tyler Nevin was responsible for a two-run single, a bases loaded walk, and a steal of his own. Jahmai Jones was hitless in two at-bats, but registered three walks and a run scored. Yusniel Diaz had a hit and a pair of walks, and Johnny Rizer hit his second home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fourth.

Box score.

Double-A: Richmond (Giants) 9, Bowie Baysox 2

Off to a slow start to the season, Bowie lost its second game in a row at home on Saturday. The Flying Squirrels won by a wide margin, with their offense tallying seven more hits and six more walks than the Baysox batters.

The Baysox starting pitcher, Brandon Young, scattered five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He gave up one run and struck out five batters. Left-hander Cameron Bishop took the loss in relief after allowing four earned runs over two innings.

Playing shortstop and batting leadoff, Bowie’s Jordan Westburg went 1-for-3 with a walk and his first home run of the year, a solo shot in the eighth. Gunnar Henderson, playing the hot corner and batting second, went hitless in the game with a walk and two strikeouts. Right fielder Zach Watson drove in the Baysox only other run with a sac fly in the seventh.

Box score.

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 3, Jersey Shore (Phillies) 1

Saturday’s late afternoon affair was a quick match, clocking in at a tidy two hours and 39 minutes. A trio of Ironbirds pitchers held the BlueClaws in check, and despite going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, Aberdeen’s offense scored enough runs to make the pitching effort stand up. The top of the Ironbirds’ lineup heavily impacted the game.

Fellow 2021 draftees Connor Norby (41st overall) and Colton Cowser (5th overall) occupied the no. 1 and no. 2 spots in the batting order, respectively. Norby was 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Cowser went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run. Big Coby Mayo, holding down third base and the no. 3 spot in the lineup, was hitless but lofted an RBI sac fly in the first inning. TT Bowens (1-for-3 with a walk) was responsible for the rest of Aberdeen’s runs with a two-run single that scored catcher Ramon Rodriguez and Cowser in the third.

Ironbirds’ starter Houston Roth allowed four hits, one run, and two walks with four strikeouts over four innings. Jensen Elliott swooped in from the bullpen with three scoreless innings to take the win. He was followed to the mound by Clayton McGinness, who pitched a two-inning save – his first of the season – while putting down three batters on strikes.

Box score.

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 18, Delmarva Shorebirds 5

The Shorebirds were forced to use eight different pitchers to get through yesterday’s drubbing at the hands of the Fredericksburg Nationals. It was a long night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, where the blowout lasted more than three and a half hours.

Delmarva starting pitcher Conor Grady struck out six batters in three innings, but he also gave up three hits, two walks, and two runs. The next two Shorebirds relievers combined to allow nine runs over 1.2 innings combined. Fredericksburg didn’t even need the long ball (of which they had one in the game), opting to work the Delmarva pitching staff to the tune of 14 free passes. The only Shorebirds pitcher without any runs allowed was right-hander Daniel Lloyd, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

On offense, Delmarva got a pair of two-run homers off the bats of third baseman Noelberth Romero and right fielder Davis Tavarez. Shortstop Isaac De Leon went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored.

Box score.

